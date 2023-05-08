Kangana Ranaut Photos: Actress opens up on facing 'humiliation' during 'modeling' days

In a recent and new interview, nuanced Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut talks about facing humiliation due to her height during her modeling days and so much more.

Image: Kangana Ranaut fan page / Instagram

Best known for impressive performances in films like Fashion, Gangster, Queen, Rangoon, Thalaivii, and more, Kangana Ranaut is a quintessential fashionista whose sizzling outfit looks always set Instagram ablaze. In a new interview, the 'Dhaakad' star has opened up on rejection faced during her earliest modeling career days.

Image: Kangana Ranaut fan page / Instagram

Speaking with a leading Indian entertainment portal, the actress shared how she left her home in Himachal Pradesh when she was just 12-13 years old. Later she moved to Mumbai for a catalog shoot of a saree that helped her with expenses back then.

Image: Kangana Ranaut fan page / Instagram

In a new interview, the 'Dhaakad' actress talked about how she faced rejection due to her height during her modeling days. Kangana spoke at length about the humiliation she got subjected to during her initial days of struggle.

Image: Kangana Ranaut fan page / Instagram

Kangana shares, "When I left my home in Himachal Pradesh, I was only 12-13 years old. I was studying in a hostel in Chandigarh. Later I came to Delhi and stayed for one to two years."

Image: Kangana Ranaut fan page / Instagram

Shedding light on the agency and the rejection faced back then, Kangana said, "In 2004, I came to Mumbai for a modeling assignment. I threw away the phone my agency gave me. When they called me back to Delhi, then I tore my ticket. I told them that I do not want to go back. Mujhe woh kaam karna hi nahi hai kyunki mujhe woh humesha modelling me nicha dikhate rehte the."

Image: Kangana Ranaut fan page / Instagram

Kangana added, "Kyuki unko lagta tha ki Delhi me ramp model zyada hote hai. Uske liye 5’11 to 6 ft ki height chhaiye hoti hai ladkiyo ko. Aur meri 5’7 ki height hai. (They felt like Delhi had more ramp walk models. For that, they said girls needed atleast 5'11 in height. My height was only 5'7.)"

Image: Kangana Ranaut fan page / Instagram

Kangana elucidated and furthermore revealed, "Mai sara din baithi rehti thi. Mujhe kehte they aaj bhi kaam nhi mila tumhe, tumhara kuch nahi hone wala modelling me. (I used to sit the entire day. They used to tell me that, even today, you did not get any work. Nothing is going to work for you in modeling.)"

Image: Kangana Ranaut fan page / Instagram