Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut Photos: Actress opens up on facing 'humiliation' during 'modeling' days

    First Published May 8, 2023, 1:06 PM IST

    In a recent and new interview, nuanced Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut talks about facing humiliation due to her height during her modeling days and so much more.

    article_image1

    Image: Kangana Ranaut fan page / Instagram

    Best known for impressive performances in films like Fashion, Gangster, Queen, Rangoon, Thalaivii, and more, Kangana Ranaut is a quintessential fashionista whose sizzling outfit looks always set Instagram ablaze. In a new interview, the 'Dhaakad' star has opened up on rejection faced during her earliest modeling career days.

    article_image2

    Image: Kangana Ranaut fan page / Instagram

    Speaking with a leading Indian entertainment portal, the actress shared how she left her home in Himachal Pradesh when she was just 12-13 years old. Later she moved to Mumbai for a catalog shoot of a saree that helped her with expenses back then.

    article_image3

    Image: Kangana Ranaut fan page / Instagram

    In a new interview, the 'Dhaakad' actress talked about how she faced rejection due to her height during her modeling days. Kangana spoke at length about the humiliation she got subjected to during her initial days of struggle.

    article_image4

    Image: Kangana Ranaut fan page / Instagram

    Kangana shares, "When I left my home in Himachal Pradesh, I was only 12-13 years old. I was studying in a hostel in Chandigarh. Later I came to Delhi and stayed for one to two years."

    article_image5

    Image: Kangana Ranaut fan page / Instagram

    Shedding light on the agency and the rejection faced back then, Kangana said, "In 2004, I came to Mumbai for a modeling assignment. I threw away the phone my agency gave me. When they called me back to Delhi, then I tore my ticket. I told them that I do not want to go back. Mujhe woh kaam karna hi nahi hai kyunki mujhe woh humesha modelling me nicha dikhate rehte the."

    article_image6

    Image: Kangana Ranaut fan page / Instagram

    Kangana added, "Kyuki unko lagta tha ki Delhi me ramp model zyada hote hai. Uske liye 5’11 to 6 ft ki height chhaiye hoti hai ladkiyo ko. Aur meri 5’7 ki height hai. (They felt like Delhi had more ramp walk models. For that, they said girls needed atleast 5'11 in height. My height was only 5'7.)"

    article_image7

    Image: Kangana Ranaut fan page / Instagram

    Kangana elucidated and furthermore revealed, "Mai sara din baithi rehti thi. Mujhe kehte they aaj bhi kaam nhi mila tumhe, tumhara kuch nahi hone wala modelling me. (I used to sit the entire day. They used to tell me that, even today, you did not get any work. Nothing is going to work for you in modeling.)"

    article_image8

    Image: Kangana Ranaut fan page / Instagram

    Kangana, also reveals, "Then, I started getting catalogue (shoots) and ads where I had to stand behind others. I came to Mumbai for a catalogue shoot of a saree. But it is okay. It used to help me with my expenses that time."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lal Salaam: Witness RajiniKanth's never-seen-before intense avatar as Moideen Bhai vma

    Lal Salaam: Witness RajiniKanth's never-seen-before intense avatar as Moideen Bhai

    pro-wrestling WWE: Cody Rhodes to Edge - Check out the 12 competitors for new World Heavyweight Championship tournament-ayh

    WWE: Cody Rhodes to Edge - Check out the 12 competitors for new World Heavyweight Championship tournament

    Alia Bhatt's kind gesture for photographer's mother is simply adorable, netizens come out in praise ADC

    Alia Bhatt's kind gesture for photographer's mother is simply adorable, netizens come out in praise

    'Asambhav': Netizens give startling reaction to exes Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar hugging each other - WATCH vma

    'Asambhav': Netizens give startling reaction to exes Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar hugging each other - WATCH

    Does Kim Kardashian feel 'alone' and lonely as single mother? vma

    Does Kim Kardashian feel 'alone' and lonely as single mother?

    Recent Stories

    Lal Salaam: Witness RajiniKanth's never-seen-before intense avatar as Moideen Bhai vma

    Lal Salaam: Witness RajiniKanth's never-seen-before intense avatar as Moideen Bhai

    pro-wrestling WWE: Cody Rhodes to Edge - Check out the 12 competitors for new World Heavyweight Championship tournament-ayh

    WWE: Cody Rhodes to Edge - Check out the 12 competitors for new World Heavyweight Championship tournament

    Nothing Phone 2 teased on Flipkart major specifications leaked ahead of launch gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) teased on Flipkart, major specifications leaked ahead of launch

    Alia Bhatt's kind gesture for photographer's mother is simply adorable, netizens come out in praise ADC

    Alia Bhatt's kind gesture for photographer's mother is simply adorable, netizens come out in praise

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: CM Vijayan orders judicial inquiry; Announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased anr

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: CM Vijayan orders judicial inquiry; Announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon