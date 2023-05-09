Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma's film beats Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'; know-how

    The Kerala Story box office collection Day 4: The Adah Sharma-starrer passed the all-important first Monday test and got marginally more than Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's first Monday take of Rs 10.17 crore. 
     

    First Published May 9, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

    The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, has successfully capitalised on the controversy surrounding it. The film is said to be based on the true tales of Kerala women allegedly radicalised by ISIS. After providing one of the year's top five biggest openings, the film has maintained steady collections even on its first Monday, behind Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Bholaa.

    The Kerala Story managed to produce a double-digit figure on its fourth day of release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film made Rs 10.51 crore on Monday with a 27.57% occupancy in the Hindi-speaking market. This is marginally more than Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's first Monday take of Rs 10.17 crore. 

    With this, The Kerala Story's total collection is estimated to be approximately Rs 45.75 crore. It is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore level today. This is now clear that the movie is unaffected by opposition demonstrations, a ban imposed by Mamata Banerjee's administration in West Bengal, and the withdrawal of the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners' Association from multiplexes.

    The press conference was arranged by the film's director, Sudipto Sen, and producer, Vipul Shah, after numerous Tamil Nadu theatres reportedly refused to show the movie due to objections. When asked about the potential damages the film may suffer from the ban, Vipul Shah told PTI, “We will not talk about profit or loss now, we will only try to ensure that more and more people watch the film. If a state government or a private person will try to stop the film, then we will try every legal route possible.”

    Anupam Kher is renowned for being outspoken and frequently expresses strong thoughts on important matters. Recently, the actor addressed the concerns surrounding 'The Kerala Story,' pointing out that those who are opposed to the film have also questioned his previous film, 'The Kashmir Files.' He also stated that he is not interested in such people. 

