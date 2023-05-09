From Premam to Gargi: Here are Sai Pallavi's 7 best performances on-screen

From lovers in ‘Premam’ and ‘Kali’ to daughters in ‘Paava Kadhaigal’ and ‘Gargi’, Sai Pallavi’s diverse characters charm us. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

Sai Pallavi is known for breathing life into a range of characters. Her performances are graceful yet powerful. She can do everything from a gentle lover to a headstrong daughter. She has quickly slipped into the different south film industries.

Here are seven best performances of her:

1. Premam (2015): ‘Premam’ was Sai Pallavi’s debut film. When this Malayalam romantic drama was offered to her, she was 23 years old and studying medicine in Georgia. Sai Pallavi’s character in this movie is a college lecturer named Malar, who rekindles love in George, who was disheartened by love previously.



2. Kali (2016): In ‘Kali’, Pallavi plays the character of a happy-go-lucky wife married to Siddharth (Dulquer Salmaan). However, when her husband’s life is in danger, she has to overcome her fear of driving alone at night while getting the feeling of being followed.



3. Fidaa (2017): With ‘Fidaa’, Sai debuted in the Telugu film industry. The character of Bhanumati in this film took her career to the next level. While playing this strong woman character written by Shekar Kammula, Sai easily slips into Telugu culture, making her performance seem authentic.

4. Athiran (2019): In this Malayalam psychological thriller, Sai Pallavi plays the role of Nithya, a girl diagnosed with autism. The film follows Nithya’s interactions with Dr Nair, played by Fahadh Fassil, as he slowly discovers Nithya’s secrets.



5. Paava Kadhaigal (2020): ‘Paava Kadhaigal’, also titled ‘Oru Iravu’, is a series with an anthology of four short stories. In this Vetri Maaran-directed series, Sai landed the role of Sumathi, a pregnant woman eager for her parent’s acceptance after her inter-caste marriage. Sai’s performance in her death scene is heart-wrenching.



6. Shyam Singha Roy (2021): In this Telugu periodic drama, Pallavi plays the role of a Bengali devadasi, and she looks beautiful in her Bengali attire as she dances at the Durga temple.

7. Gargi (2022): In ‘Gargi’, Sai Pallavi plays the role of a school teacher on a quest to clear her father’s name in a case of child assault. However, as the film progresses, her character makes horrifying discoveries.