    The Kashmir Files’ Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi get trolled for Bangkok video; desh jal raha hai, says user

    Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi's Bangkok video goes viral on Twitter while the couple is being trolled for the same.

    The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri Pallavi Joshi get trolled for Bangkok video drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 1:08 PM IST

    The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri, along with his actor-wife Pallavi Joshi, is in Bangkok, Thailand for the premiere of their film. The couple’s video from Bangkok is going viral as they are being trolled for having fun in Bangkok while “the country is burning”. 

    Vivek Agnihotri has been in the news lately, ever since the release of The Kashmir Files, a film that was based on atrocities meted out to Kashmiri Pandits and their exodus from the Valley in 1990.

    The video shows Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi performing the famous social media “Ye humari Party Ho Rahi Hai” trend while they are at a high-rise building in Bangkok. “Ye hum hai, ye Bangkok hai aur yaha humari picture chal rahi hai”, Vivek and Pallavi are heard saying in the video while pointing towards a standee of their film.’ The video was shared by one Saurav Yadav who wrote that they instigated people's sentiments, earned money and are now partying in Bangkok.

    ALSO READ: The Kashmir Files box office collection crosses Rs 331 cr; here's what Vivek Agnihotri says

    The same post was reposted by Kashmirnama author Ashok Kumar Pandey, who wrote: “Mujhe suchna mili thi ki jis din Pune mai Pandito ko mujhe pura sach dikhane bhej rahe the, khud puri mauj lene Bangkok ja rahe the (I had received information that the day Pandits were being sent to show me the whole truth in Pune, they were going to Bangkok to have) (sic)”.

    Check out the tweet here:

    Since then several users have taken to the microblogging site to troll Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi and their film ‘The Kashmir Files’. Another user by the name of Pramod Pandey wrote, “Desh jal raha hai woh Bangkok mai has raha hai (sic)” which translates to English as “the country is burning and he is laughing in Bangkok”. Similar tweets were put by any other social media users, attacking Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi for their Bangkok video.

    ALSO READ: Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut, says 'no' to working with actress

    Vivek Agnihotri had previously informed on social media that he was travelling to Bangkok for the screening of The Kashmir Files, which was held on April 9. The Kashmir Files, starring actor Anupam Kher in the lead role, received appreciation from many including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more. In fact, the film was also made tax-free in more than half a dozen Bharatiya Janata Party-led states including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2022, 1:08 PM IST
