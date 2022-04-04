Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kashmir Files box office collection crosses Rs 331 cr; here's what Vivek Agnihotri says

    'The Kashmir Files,' directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is a marvel in itself, raking in huge sums at the box office with each passing day.

    First Published Apr 4, 2022

    'The Kashmir Files,' directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is a marvel in and of itself, raking in tremendous sums at the box office with each passing day. With its consistently growing box office statistics, the picture has demonstrated that it is here to establish new records, as the film has now successfully attained the worldwide collection of 331 Cr. 

    As the title suggests, 'The Kashmir Files' is a factual story based on video interviews with first-generation Kashmiri Pandit victims of the Kashmir Genocide. It's a sad story about the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma of Kashmiri pandits, and it raises significant concerns about democracy, religion, politics, and humanity.

    Also Read: The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri gives a befitting reply to 'genocide deniers'

    Recently, the filmmaker, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, turned to his social media profile and released a thank you letter to the audience, as well as a photo that referred to the film as "A Global Sensation!" He jots down the caption, which reads -He pens down the caption saying - 

    "Thanks to all Indians all over the world in helping #TheKashmirFiles tell the TRUTH to the world.  #RightToJustice"

    According to trade sources, the film was created for only $12 million and has since grossed $331 million at the

    Also Read: The Kashmir Files decoded: BK Ganjoo to Yasin Malik, know 7 real-life characters from the film

    'The Kashmir Files,' written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, was released in theatres on March 11, 2022.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2022, 4:24 PM IST
