    Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut, says 'no' to working with actress

    Bangalore, First Published Mar 31, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

    Kangana Ranaut, the Bollywood actress, has praised Vivek Agnihotri's recent film, The Kashmir Files. The film, which is based on the flight of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency, has drawn people back to the theatres in unprecedented numbers. The picture, which was made on a shoestring budget, has already surpassed Rs 300 crores at the global box office in just three weeks.

    Amid the film's phenomenal success, a recent rumour indicated that Kangana Ranaut was negotiating with Vivek Agnihotri for a new project. According to the article, Vivek approached Kangana about collaborating on a film, and the two had a few meetings.

    In an interview with popular film critic and journalist Subhash K. Jha, Vivek denied working with Kangana. Vivek took a major dig at Kangana; he said, “My films don’t need stars. They need actors. When I started my journey 12 years ago I decided I will make my kind of films and I will never make a star-driven film. I firmly believe cinema is the writer and director’s medium."

    Since its release, the Kashmir Files has also recorded an impressive box office collection. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Wednesday and revealed The Kashmir Files is inching towards the Rs 250 crore mark. He tweeted: “#TheKashmirFiles [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.60 cr, Sun 8.75 cr, Mon 3.10 cr, Tue 2.75 cr. Total: Rs 234.03 cr. #India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER." The film will be entering week 4 this weekend.

