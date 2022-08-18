Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kardashians Season 2: Will Pete Davidson appear in Kim Kardashian's latest season post-breakup?

    Post Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's breakup, fans were eager to see Pete and SKIMS owner's equation on the reality show. But will they be able to see him? Read this

    First Published Aug 18, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

    Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split after nine months of dating, even before fans could see their romance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. 

    While the show's first season featured Kim gushing about her new relationship, fans were excited to see Pete and her equation on the reality show, which was teased in the second season trailer.

    According to Page Six, Davidson's appearance in the trailer may have just been a tease because the comedian will not be seen much on the reality show. 

    "He's in the background," a Page Six source says, "but the reality world isn't built for people like Pete." Even before their breakup, it appears that Davidson wasn't meant to make a full-fledged reality TV appearance on the show.

    On the other hand, the second season teaser spiced things up for fans by showing Kim and Pete in a rather racy interaction in which Kim asked Pete in front of her sister Khloe Kardashian, "Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?" Following this, Davidson was seen running behind her, leaving Khloe speechless.

    Even though the SKIMS founder spoke extensively about her new relationship on the show, she gushed in the trailer, "I have a new boyfriend, and I am just having a really good time." However, the couple's hectic schedules and long-distance relationship apparently caused them to part ways. Kim did not seem to press the comedian to join The Kardashians because he is a "private person."

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
