Govinda Upcoming Movies: Bhagam Bhag 2 to Partner 2; Check Full List Here
Govinda recently revealed he hasn't been approached for the upcoming film 'Bhagam Bhag 2,' nor has anyone discussed it with him. However, there are a few other Govinda films expected to be released in 2026 and 2027. Check out the list
1. Bhagam Bhag 2
Though Govinda says he wasn't approached for 'Bhagam Bhag 2,' fans want the original trio with Akshay and Paresh back. His involvement in the sequel is still a mystery.
2. Partner 2
Director David Dhawan is making a sequel to the 2007 hit 'Partner.' Salman Khan hinted at a film with Govinda, sparking 'Partner 2' rumors, but nothing is official yet.
3. Duniyadari
Govinda announced 'Duniyadari,' a remake of a 2013 Marathi film. He also mentioned 'Baayein Haath Ka Khel'.
5. Pinky Darling
This comedy was announced in 2022, but there's no update. Govinda is said to play the title role. He also revealed another film, 'Len Den: It's All About Business'.
