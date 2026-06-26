The teaser for 'The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress' is out. Starring Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal, the film sheds light on the alarming issue of pesticide farming and its dangerous impact on society, health, and food consumption.

The teaser of actors Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal's starrer 'The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress' has been unveiled, shedding light on the alarming issue of Pesticide Farming and its impact on society. As stated by the makers, the film aims to raise awareness about a growing threat that affects millions of people every day. View this post on Instagram

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The gripping teaser showcases the struggle of Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade as they fight for justice while uncovering the dangerous reality of Pesticide Farming. It highlights the growing health risks posed by the toxic substances increasingly finding their way into everyday food consumption, particularly among the younger generation. Through an emotional and socially relevant narrative, the film attempts to bring attention to an issue that often goes unnoticed despite its far-reaching consequences.

Director on the film's message

Talking about the film, Director Chettan DK said, "The India Story is not just a film; it is a conversation that we as a society need to have. Through this story, we wanted to shed light on the alarming reality of Pesticide Farming and the silent health crisis it creates. The teaser is only a glimpse into a much larger issue that affects millions of families every day. Our aim is to create awareness, provoke thought, and encourage audiences to question what ends up on their plates," as per a press release.

Shreyas Talpade on the film's relevance

Shreyas Talpade further added, "What drew me to The India Story was the relevance of its subject. Pesticide Farming is an issue that affects every household, yet we rarely stop to think about its long-term consequences. Through my character's journey, I hope audiences connect with the emotional struggle of an ordinary parent fighting against a system much larger than himself. This is a story that entertains, but more importantly, it starts an important conversation."

Kajal Aggarwal shares personal connection

Kajal Aggarwal also shared her thoughts on the film's deeper message and continued, "The India Story is a film with a strong social message at its core. As a mother, the story resonated with me on a very personal level because it reflects the fears and concerns that many parents carry today. The teaser offers a glimpse into a reality that often remains hidden from public view. I hope the film creates awareness and encourages people to be more conscious about the food they consume and the impact it has on future generations."

Release and Production Details

Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, 'The India Story' is directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24, 2026, and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. (ANI)