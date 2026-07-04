Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy film 'Alpha' opened to a muted response but earned ₹17.42 crore worldwide on its first day. The film is the first female-led installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Sharvari also shared her hopes for the film's success.

'Alpha' opens to lukewarm response

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's 'Alpha' has received a lukewarm response from critics and moviegoers alike. Alpha, the latest installment in YRF's Spy Universe, also features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and a special cameo by Hrithik Roshan. Despite its star-studded lineup and YRF's spy universe popularity, the film failed to take off as expected, opening to a muted response. However, according to the makers, the film registered a decent opening at the box office on its first day.

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'Alpha' earned Rs 17.42 crore worldwide on the release day, as per YRF. "India Rs 11.20 crore GBOC (Rs 9.25 crore NBOC) Overseas Rs 6.22 crore GBOC (USD 647k)," the post on YRF's Instagram handle. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. (ANI)

Sharvari on her back-to-back releases

On Friday, Sharavari shared several BTS pictures with her co-star Alia. "It's officially ALPHA day! Serving some badass action on screen & good energies behind the scenes! #Alpha in cinemas near you," she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Within a span of one month, Sharvari finds herself at the centre of two vastly different cinematic worlds from an emotionally driven love story 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' to action drama 'Alpha'.

Sharvari said, "I've honestly been overwhelmed by the love that Main Vaapas Aaunga is receiving from all quarters. As an actor, you dream of being part of stories that connect with people deeply, and seeing audiences appreciate my performance so wholeheartedly is incredibly humbling and deeply fulfilling. I'm grateful to Imtiaz Ali sir for this huge moment in my career, and I feel all the credit for the success of Main Vaapas Aaunga belongs to him. As a captain of the ship, his vision and his passion for this heartfelt story have resonated with people across the country."

She added, "I'm eternally grateful to him for believing in me and to everyone who has watched this special film and embraced it with so much warmth. Moments like these remind me why I fell in love with movies and acting: cinema can spread so much joy and connect us as humans. It's already been such a magical month, and I sincerely hope it continues to be special as I'm also rooting for my film Alpha. I hope to find the same love and support from audiences. Main Vaapas Aaunga and Alpha winning hearts within a period of one month would be a dream come true for me! Right now, I'm just soaking in the gratitude and looking forward to everything that's ahead." (ANI)