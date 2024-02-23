Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'The Good Work You Do For Country...' Sonu Sood's fan leaves note after paying actor's Dubai restaurant bill

    Sonu Sood’s acts of kindness were acknowledged by an unknown fan who paid his restaurant bill. The person also left a note for Sonu which read, “Thank you for all the good work that you do for the country!”

    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

    Sonu Sood, an actor, is well-known for his philanthropic efforts. Sonu always uses his power to help others, whether it's by giving jobs or making sure they get home during the pandemic. In an unusual turn of events, Sonu's deeds of compassion were recognised by an unknown admirer, who covered his restaurant tab.

    Sonu Sood was dining in Dubai lately when an anonymous guy approached him and paid his bill. The individual also left a letter for Sonu, which said, “Thank you for all the good work that you do for the country!” Have a look at the note here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The image went viral quickly, and netizens took to the comments section to express their hot takes. One person wrote, “He deserved that‍♂️.” Another added, “What goes in comes in … it’s karma cycle ❤.” One fan added, “Villain in movies but hero in real life.”

    One fan of the actor wrote, “That is the respect that Sonu Sood sir has earned.” Another added, “Good karma always comes back @sonu_sood bhai … u have always been a man with golden heart ❤❤❤.” Another added, “Lovely gesture.” One person wrote, “Both good souls.”

    Sonu Sood was honoured earlier this month with the renowned 'Champions of Change' award for his exceptional humanitarian activities. Through his charity organisation, 'The Sood Foundation,' the actor has aided the needy with schooling, assisted the destitute in promoting their businesses, and began construction on his dream project, an old age house.

    On the job front, Sonu Sood has recently completed his first film as director. 'Fateh' is a cybercrime thriller starring Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez, produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zed Studios.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 5:30 PM IST
