Poacher to Malaikottai Vaaliban-8 OTT releases to watch this weekend

This weekend, watch the following OTT releases: From Poacher to Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender, here are eight new shows and flicks to watch right now.

Malaikottai Vaaliban: Disney+ Hotstar

Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban was out on January 25. The film is about an indisputable warrior who crosses time and bounds to challenge every opponent in an alternate realm. 

Poacher: Prime Video

Richie Mehta's Poacher stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Ankith Madhav who risk their lives to find India's biggest elephant ivory poachers.

Saw X: Lionsgate Play

The Saw X film, directed by Kevin Greutert, stars Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, and Steven Brand. Saw X has been called one of the greatest Saw movies till now.

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Netflix

Avatar: The Last Airbender, a Netflix live-action series, is popular. If you watched the first series as a child and again as an adult, you might like this new one.

Apartment 404: Prime Video

Apartment 404, features BLACKPINK‘s Jennie, also features Yoo Jae-suk, Yang Se-chan, Cha Tae-hyun, Lee Jung-ha, and Oh Na-ra.

Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Netflix

Formula 1 drivers, management, and owners live fast on and off the track. This docuseries provides viewers intimate access to one of the world's biggest racing championships. 

Mea Culpa: Netflix

Mea Harper, a criminal defence attorney, represents acclaimed artist Zyair Malloy, who is suspected of murdering his fiancée in the Netflix original film. 

Star Wars The Bad Batch 3: Disney+ Hotstar

This season begins with 3 new episodes. Omega and Crosshair are imprisoned at Mount Tantiss by the Imperials, and her brothers Hunter, Wrecker, and Echo are frantic to rescue her with Clone Force 99.

