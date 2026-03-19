The first look for 'Teen Kauwe', a new spy thriller for Prime Video, has been released. The series stars Bobby Deol as a framed secret agent who returns from the dead to clear his name, alongside Ronit Roy, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and more.

The first look of the spy thriller series 'Teen Kauwe', starring Bobby Deol and Ronit Roy, was unveiled at Prime Video's 2026 content slate event. The makers also shared the first look of the upcoming series on Thursday.

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The series follows the story of a former secret agent who was believed to be a mole and was thought dead for seven years. The agent now returns to uncover the person who framed him. At the same time, his own agency is trying to eliminate him.

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About the Cast and Crew

The show is produced by Roy Kapur Films and backed by producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. The series has been created by Abbas Tyrewala, while Priyanka Ghose serves as the director and co-creator.

Apart from Bobby Deol and Ronit Roy, the series also features Sidhant Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pavail Gulati, Isha Talwar, Chandni Bainz, and Faisal Malik in important roles.

Bobby Deol's Upcoming Film 'Alpha'

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol will also be seen in the upcoming film 'Alpha'.

The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, and also features Anil Kapoor. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and is part of the popular YRF Spy Universe. It is scheduled for release in theatres on July 10, 2026. (ANI)