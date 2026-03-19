Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's mother, Garima Malhotra, has passed away. He often described her as his 'strength and inspiration'. Bollywood figures like Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan visited his home to offer condolences.

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's mother, Garima Malhotra, passed away on Thursday. The news was confirmed to ANI by a source close to the designer.

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'My Strength, Inspiration and My Companion'

Garima Malhotra shared a very close bond with her son. Over the years, Manish Malhotra often spoke about how important she was in his life and how she stood by him during his personal and professional journey. In one of his Mother's Day posts, he spoke about the strong role she played in shaping his life and career.

Recalling her support and love, he had written that she was his "strength, inspiration and companion." He had also shared how she encouraged his early interest in clothes and cinema. "My mother my Strength, Inspiration and My Companion as I have always lived with her with only Respect and love .. This morning having tea with her I was thanking her for always encouraging my love for clothes and movies since childhood. Happy Mothers Day," he wrote at the time. View this post on Instagram

Film Fraternity Offers Condolences

Following the news of her passing, members of the film and fashion industry have started arriving at Manish Malhotra's home to offer their condolences and stand by him during this difficult time. Among those seen visiting the designer's residence were actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar, and actor Varun Dhawan, who arrived with his wife to pay their respects. (ANI)