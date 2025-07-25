‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ offers a refreshing standalone Marvel story. Set in an alternate universe, the team faces Galactus, threatening their unborn child

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Julia Garner, Sarah Niles, Ralph Ineson

Director: Matt Shakman

There’s a scene in The Fantastic Four: First Steps where Sue Storm says, “We do this like a family.” It might echo the overused mantra of the Fast & Furious franchise, but in Matt Shakman’s Marvel outing, the line feels earned. Not just as a reflection of the superhero quartet’s bond, but as a sly nod to Marvel Studios itself — a family struggling to rediscover its footing after a shaky few years. First Steps is a confident stride in the right direction, offering a refreshing standalone experience with heart, humour, and a galactic threat that actually delivers.

Set in the alternate universe of Earth-828, this is a world where the Fantastic Four are the only superheroes — and have been saving the day solo for four years. Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) are expecting a child, just as a harbinger of cosmic doom arrives. Enter Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer — sleek, strange, and warning of the imminent arrival of Galactus (voiced with gravitas by Ralph Ineson). This time, the team isn’t just protecting the planet — they’re protecting their future.

While the film leans into domestic dynamics, don’t be fooled — the stakes are sky-high. Galactus isn’t just here to snack on Earth. He wants something far more chilling: the unborn child of Reed and Sue. What follows is a smart blend of spectacle and sentiment that never tips too far into gloom or goofiness. Think classic MCU energy — sharp dialogue, stylish set pieces, and just enough heart to keep the high-concept plot grounded.

One of the film’s biggest strengths is its decision to exist outside the tangled web of the main MCU continuity. After years of exhausting crossovers and lore-heavy homework (looking at you, Thunderbolts), this self-contained story feels like a breath of fresh, cosmic air. No need to consult wikis or rewatch old series. You show up, you watch, you enjoy.

And enjoy you will — largely thanks to the dynamite cast. Pedro Pascal brings quiet authority (and yes, a little facial hair) to Reed, playing him not as a genius jerk but as a father-to-be on the brink of crisis. Vanessa Kirby steals many scenes as Sue, anchoring the emotional core of the film. Joseph Quinn as Johnny is all reckless charm, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach lends both humour and heft to Ben Grimm, despite being buried under layers of CGI rock.

The surprise MVP here, though? Ralph Ineson’s Galactus. Towering, eerie, and coolly menacing, he’s the most memorable villain the MCU has had in years — a much-needed win after the muddled mess of Kang and the squandered potential of Gorr. Ineson doesn’t yell or rage — he radiates quiet devastation, and it’s chilling.

Technically, the film is polished too. The visual effects are sharp, the action is fluid, and the tone is finally balanced. Shakman clearly gets what early MCU used to do best — keep things fun without dumbing them down. It's reminiscent of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Multiverse of Madness, but perhaps even more focused.

Still, First Steps isn’t without stumbles. It doesn’t reinvent the genre or blow minds. The story plays it safe in places, and there’s a sense that it just misses delivering that one iconic moment that could have made it unforgettable. For a franchise in need of not just good, but great, First Steps is more a hopeful sign than a triumphant comeback.

Final Verdict

The Fantastic Four: First Steps doesn’t revolutionize the MCU, but it re-centres it. With a charismatic cast, a credible villain, and a tone that feels more Phase One than Phase Four, it may not be the knockout Marvel needs — but it’s a solid hit. And in a post-Quantumania world, that’s something to celebrate.