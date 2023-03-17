Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Elephant Whisperers: Oscars winner Guneet Monga returns to India, receives warm welcome (Video)

    The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and written by Guneet Monga, won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film in 2023. Guneet Monga returns to India, expresses gratitude

    The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga is back to India. She received a warm welcome at the airport RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

    The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short at the 2023 Academy Awards. Guneet Monga created the short, which is now available on Netflix. After the long-awaited and well-acclaimed triumph, the filmmaker/producer returned to India. She was greeted spectacularly at the airport, with embraces and garlands aplenty.

    Guneet was surrounded by fans and media who couldn't stop celebrating her Oscar triumph. At the airport, she was seen clutching the prize. After the win, Guneet shared her first reaction on Twitter and wrote, “We just win the first ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Two women did this! I am still shivering.”

    Also Read: James Gunn spills beans on his next much-awaited film in series of tweets - READ

    The Elephant Whisperers win at the Oscars, Guneet earlier said, “ Right before the announcement, Kartiki and I were holding hands and praying. We were very nervous. We were also figuring out how we’ll walk up to the stage, and say our speeches if our name comes up. We were wondering if we should run or just walk holding hands. Then the announcement began and Pedro Pascal read ‘The’ which could have been another film as well that starts with ‘The’ but then, The Elephant Whisperers won. It was magical”

    Also Read: Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited

    Guneet and director Kartiki Gonsalves made history when their film The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film in 2023. Raghu, an orphaned elephant calf, is placed in the care of mahouts Bomman and Bellie in the 41-minute documentary. In addition to The Elephant Whisperers, RRR's Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song this year's Oscars.

    Guneet has won his second Academy Award. Her first Oscar was in 2019 for the documentary short film Period: End of Sentence, directed by Iranian American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabch, which follows a group of local women in Kathikera village in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, as they learn how to operate a machine that produces low-cost, biodegradable sanitary pads, which they sell to other women at reasonable prices.

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Khyali Saharan? Comedian accused of raping 25-year-old in Jaipur hotel; read details RBA

    Who is Khyali Saharan? Comedian accused of raping 25-year-old in Jaipur hotel; read details

    Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: Shah Rukh Khan reviews Rani Mukerji's latest film; here's what we said RBA

    Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: Shah Rukh Khan reviews Rani Mukerji's latest film; here's what he said

    Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad Wedding Reception: Rahul Gandhi to Akhilesh Yadav to Arvind Kejriwal and others attend- See Pics RBA

    Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad Wedding Reception: Rahul Gandhi to Akhilesh to Kejriwal and others attend- Pictures

    Not Janhvi Kapoor-Sara or Ananaya Panday, Priyanka Chopra picks Alaya F as the next superstar in Bollywood RBA

    Not Janhvi Kapoor-Sara or Ananaya Panday, Priyanka Chopra picks Alaya F as the next superstar in Bollywood

    Shweta Bachchan's 49th birthday party: Vicky-Katrina to Kiara-Sidharth and many more attend (Video) RBA

    Shweta Bachchan's 49th birthday party: Vicky-Katrina to Kiara-Sidharth and many more attend (Video)

    Recent Stories

    With eye on 2024 elections, BJP set to launch Muslim outreach campaign in 65 districts

    With eye on 2024 elections, BJP set to launch Muslim outreach campaign in 65 districts

    Rahul Gandhi now part of 'Anti-Nationalist Toolkit': BJP President JP Nadda ramps up attack AJR

    Rahul Gandhi now part of 'Anti-Nationalist Toolkit': BJP President JP Nadda ramps up attack

    Who is Khyali Saharan? Comedian accused of raping 25-year-old in Jaipur hotel; read details RBA

    Who is Khyali Saharan? Comedian accused of raping 25-year-old in Jaipur hotel; read details

    Meet Neel Moudgal, the Indian American from Michigan who won the prestigious Regeneron STS award

    Meet Neel Moudgal, the Indian American from Michigan who won the prestigious Regeneron STS award (VIDEO)

    Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: Shah Rukh Khan reviews Rani Mukerji's latest film; here's what we said RBA

    Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: Shah Rukh Khan reviews Rani Mukerji's latest film; here's what he said

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon