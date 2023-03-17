The Elephant Whisperers: Oscars winner Guneet Monga returns to India, receives warm welcome (Video)

The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short at the 2023 Academy Awards. Guneet Monga created the short, which is now available on Netflix. After the long-awaited and well-acclaimed triumph, the filmmaker/producer returned to India. She was greeted spectacularly at the airport, with embraces and garlands aplenty.

Guneet was surrounded by fans and media who couldn't stop celebrating her Oscar triumph. At the airport, she was seen clutching the prize. After the win, Guneet shared her first reaction on Twitter and wrote, “We just win the first ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Two women did this! I am still shivering.”

The Elephant Whisperers win at the Oscars, Guneet earlier said, “ Right before the announcement, Kartiki and I were holding hands and praying. We were very nervous. We were also figuring out how we’ll walk up to the stage, and say our speeches if our name comes up. We were wondering if we should run or just walk holding hands. Then the announcement began and Pedro Pascal read ‘The’ which could have been another film as well that starts with ‘The’ but then, The Elephant Whisperers won. It was magical”

Guneet and director Kartiki Gonsalves made history when their film The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film in 2023. Raghu, an orphaned elephant calf, is placed in the care of mahouts Bomman and Bellie in the 41-minute documentary. In addition to The Elephant Whisperers, RRR's Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song this year's Oscars.

Guneet has won his second Academy Award. Her first Oscar was in 2019 for the documentary short film Period: End of Sentence, directed by Iranian American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabch, which follows a group of local women in Kathikera village in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, as they learn how to operate a machine that produces low-cost, biodegradable sanitary pads, which they sell to other women at reasonable prices.