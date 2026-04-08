The Devil Wears Prada 2 X Review: Netizens praise Anne Hathaway's fortitude in coping with Meryl Streep's Miranda issue. Fans hail Anne Hathaway for taking on Meryl Streep, while Emily Blunt, Simone Ashley, and Stanley Tucci also shine.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 X Review: The creators of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' published the final trailer on Monday, providing a high-stakes look at Miranda Priestly's quest to remain relevant in a quickly changing, digital-first media industry. Nearly two decades after the original film's debut, the sequel reunites main cast members Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci while introducing new faces, notably Simone Ashley in a significant supporting role.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The trailer begins with the startling sounds of 'Runway,' an original song performed by Lady Gaga and Doechii, and sets the tone for a narrative of metamorphosis and rivalry. Miranda Priestly, formerly the undisputed authority in print fashion journalism, is now seen struggling with waning industry influence as she competes against a major luxury corporation.

Netizens reacted quickly to the trailer, and we've highlighted a few of them. One of the users said, "Miranda Priestly is back. The final trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is out, and it has everything. Meryl, Anne, Emily, and Stanley will be in cinemas exclusively on May 1. Are you prepared? ". Another social media user said, "We love how Anne wants to be there for Miranda; we can't wait for May 1 now."

The teaser depicts Andy returning as a confident senior journalist and the new Features Editor at Runway, while Emily has risen through the corporate ranks to become a powerful executive inside a luxury firm. The clip suggests a strained reunion, with sharp exchanges and high-fashion clashes characterising their new dynamic. Simone Ashley, who portrays Amari (the new Emily), is an especially notable inclusion. She is pictured sitting comfortably by Miranda in head-to-toe elegance.

Here are a few more Twitter comments to the Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer:

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Karan Johar meets Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway for a once-in-a-lifetime fashion-cinema moment. Karan Johar, a filmmaker and fashion tastemaker, turned to social media to share a rare and extraordinary meeting with world giants Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in Tokyo, Japan, as part of the film's international promotional tour.

Scroll to load tweet…

Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora are among the new characters introduced in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman reprise their roles as "Lily" and "Irv" from the first film.