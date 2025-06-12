Emily Blunt confirmed "The Devil Wears Prada" sequel starts filming next month, reprising her role as Emily Charlton. Release is slated for May 1, 2026

Actress Emily Blunt shared a huge update regarding the sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada', reported Deadline.

While playing coy about details about the upcoming sequel to the 2006 screen adaptation of Lauren Weisberger's novel, Emily Blunt revealed that the follow-up goes into production next month, and she'll reprise her role as Emily Charlton.

"Am I allowed to say that?" Blunt asked her rep with a laugh before sharing the news with Entertainment Tonight, as quoted by Deadline, previously joking: "Can you tell I'm skirting the issue? Can you tell I can't tell you anything?"

The actress also opened up about he role in the sequel.

"It's so weird, I haven't even read a script. I don't know. I'm just like, 'Where is she?' I don't know," said Emily Blunt as quoted by Deadline.

The first film's screenwriter, Aline Bros McKenna, will return to pen the sequel, which will be directed by David Frankel.

After 'The Devil Wears Prada' premiered in theatres 20 years ago this month, starring Anne Hathaway as college graduate Andy Sachs, who takes a job at fashion magazine Runway as the assistant to the diabolical Miranda Priestley (Meryl Streep).

According to Deadline, the sequel, which was revealed to be in development at Disney last July, will premiere in theatres on May 1, 2026. While no casting has been confirmed, Blunt is expected to reunite with Streep and Hathaway in the sequel.

As per the outlet, although plot details have not yet been shared, Weisberger's 2013 book sequel Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns follows Andy as the editor for a new bridal magazine while planning her own wedding and living in fear of her inevitable reunion with Miranda Priestley.