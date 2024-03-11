Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'The Boy and the Heron' wins Oscars: Disney Plus or Netflix? Where to watch Hayao Miyazaki's animated film

    Hayao Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli film 'The Boy and the Heron' wins Best Animated Feature at the 2024 Oscars. Master Japanese director won his second Oscar for the story of a little child yearning for his mother during the Second World War. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 9:01 AM IST

    Hayao Miyazaki has just won his second Oscar. The acclaimed Japanese auteur won the Best Animated Feature award. It was for his breakout film, 'The Boy and the Heron'. Other contenders for this prize included Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Nimona, Robot Dreams, and Elemental. This is more than simply a win. With this triumph, Miyazaki solidifies his position as a prominent figure in Japanese film. It also demonstrates his influence in the animation industry.

    About The Boy and the Heron:
    The Boy and the Heron is a 2023 Japanese anime produced by Studio Ghibli. Kimitachi wa Dō Ikiru ka is a simple name with a Hepburn translation. Hayao Miyazaki's Japanese fantasy film won Best Animated Feature at the Oscars in 2024. What's the plot? It's about a boy named Mahito Maki. It is set during the Pacific War. Unfortunately, Mahito's mother passes away. He relocates to the countryside­. There, he discovers a deserted tower near his new dwelling. The he­ron? It's grey. It talks! His adventure? It is all about it.

    Also Read: Oscars 2024 live updates: Oppenheimer dominates the 96th Academy Awards

    Where to Watch The Boy and Heron
    The Boy and the Heron will be available for streaming on Max, owned by Disney Plus, beginning June 2024. The creators have not yet announced an official release date. The film was released in Japan in 2023 and currently plays in theatres in the United States and the United Kingdom. Given Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's tight standards for film release online, Max's acquisition of the rights is a huge step forward, implying that the picture will be available on OTT platforms sooner than anticipated.

    Also Read: Oscars 2024: John Cena goes NAKED to present 'Best Costume Awards'- video goes viral

    The Boy and the Heron cast
    The original Japanese voice cast includes Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda, Ko Shibasaki, Aimyon, Yoshino Kimura, Takuya Kimura, Kaoru Kobayashi, and Shinobu Otake.

    The most costly film ever made.
    According to Studio Ghibli, The Boy and the Heron is the most costly film ever made in Japan. The script is based mostly on Miyazaki's early years and addresses themes of maturation and survival in a world filled with grief and struggle. The picture received positive reviews and grossed US$167 million worldwide.

