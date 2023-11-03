Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    The Archies song 'Va Va Voom Out': Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda groove to latest track

    The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, features fresh talent and an exciting dance track 'Va Va Voom' is out. It's a nostalgic take on the beloved comic series, set to premiere on Netflix on December 7

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 1:08 PM IST

    The buzz and excitement surrounding "The Archies" are reaching new heights with the recent release of their latest song titled "Va Va Voom," directed by the talented Zoya Akhtar. The film is eagerly anticipated, with its premiere set for December 7.

    "The Archies" is a youth-oriented comedy that has become one of the most anticipated films of the year. Featuring fresh talents like Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and more, the movie is under the expert direction of Zoya Akhtar. The first song from the film has already received a positive response, and the release of the vibrant dance track "Va Va Voom" is only adding to the excitement surrounding the Zoya Akhtar directorial.

    On November 3, a new song from "The Archies" was unveiled. This track, composed by the renowned Shankar Ehsaan Loy, features vocals by Tejas and features lyrics written by the legendary Javed Akhtar. The song begins with Agastya Nanda showcasing his guitar skills before smoothly transitioning into a captivating lip-sync performance.

    The visual spectacle continues with graceful dance sequences featuring Agastya, the stunning Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor. This trio, along with Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, effortlessly captivates the audience with their moves and flips to the addictive, groovy number.

    "The Archies" not only introduces a promising cast of young actors but also brings to life a beloved comic book series. The film is set in 1960s India in the fictional town of Riverdale, promising a nostalgic journey and a fresh interpretation of iconic characters. Produced by Tiger Baby Films, this adaptation has generated significant excitement among viewers. Movie is releasing on Netflix on the 7th of December.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 1:08 PM IST
