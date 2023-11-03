Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Aarya 3 star Sushmita Sen dating Rohman Shawl again? Here's what we know (Video)

    Are Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen getting back together? In a recent video, Rohman supports Sushmita as she wraps off her work routine. In a recent video, Rohman was seen supporting Sushmita as she wraps off her work routine.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

    Once more, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl ignite relationship rumours. After a protracted relationship, the actress broke up with Rohman in December 2021. Even after their breakup, they continued to be friends. Rohman has frequently been observed with the Sen family. 

    However, the relationship is back on, as seen in a recent video. Rohman was spotted heading to Aarya 3, Sushmita's latest series, for promotional purposes in a video that a paparazzo posted.

    After the event, Rohman appeared to have come to make sure Sushmita was alright and to accompany her home. In the video, Rohman supported Sushmita as she finished her publicity duties. Additionally, he was telling her to get ready to go to one of the films. In another scene from the evening, Rohman was seen hiding behind Sushmita as she snapped group photos with the cast and crew.

    Also Read: Sushmita Sen gets candid on taking '8 year long hiatus' from acting - READ

    Watch the video below:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

    The rumours have also been directed against Sushmita and Rohman in the past. During a Radio Mirchi interview, Rohman discussed the rumours circulating about him and Sushmita. 

    He said, "We look good together. Doesn't matter, we don't live for people. You do your things; what people want to say, it's up to them. You don't have to answer anybody. We can't keep on commenting on everything that people are saying. We live our lives, that's it."

    "To reach that level, even to be in a frame with her, I have to work a lot. Inshallah I will reach there someday," he replied. "I think when you really are fond of a person, you like everything about the. I dislike that she manages to beat me in chess a lot and I don't really like losing," he also said during the conversation.

    Also Read: SHOCKING: Urfi Javed arrested by Lokhandwala Police? Here's what we know

    According to reports, Sushmta was seeing former IPL chairman Lalit Modi after her public breakup with Rohman.

    Disney Plus Hotstar has released Sushmita Sen's Aarya 3 today.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
