    'Tiger 3' Promo: Salman Khan; Emran Hashmi ready for action packed battle; Katrina Kaif to 'hunt down' enemies

    The latest promo of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emran Hashmi starrer 'Tiger 3' teases high-octane action, intense confrontations, and a gripping storyline. 

    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    The excitment around the upcoming installment in the spy universe series, Tiger 3, has reached its zenith among fervent fans. The anticipation was already touching the roof with recently released teaser,trailer and first song of the movie. Adding to this exhilaration, the creators of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer have pleasantly surprised the audience by unveiling a fresh promotional video. This promotional clip is brimming with high-energy action sequences, hinting at an enthralling showdown between the hero Salman Khan and the villain, Emran Hashmi that is guaranteed to keep the viewers at the edge of their seats.

    The enthusiasm for Tiger 3 soared even higher on the date of November 3, as the filmmakers unveiled a 50-second video that provides a tantalizing glimpse of what's in store in the forthcoming film. The promo commences with a intimidating voiceover by the Emran Hashmi's character, setting the stage for an intense confrontation between Salman Khan and him. Emraan's character issues a dire threat to the nation defended by Tiger, while Tiger is tied to a chair, possibly in the captivity of the antagonist.

    The video also shows some cool moves by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. They are set to some famous music, which makes it even more exciting. The video ends with a famous line from the movie, "Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger haara nahi," which makes people even more eager to see it.  

    Promising an electrifying cinematic experience, Tiger 3 is scheduled to hit the big screens on the occasion of Diwali, and the advance booking for this highly anticipated movie, directed by Maneesh Sharma, opens on Sunday, November 5.

    ALSO READ: Aarya 3 star Sushmita Sen dating Rohman Shawl again? Here's what we know (Video)

