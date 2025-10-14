Image Credit : Youtube

The latest track from Thamma: A Bloody Love Story, titled "Poison Baby" has exploded onto the internet, bringing glamour, beats, and some serious dance moves. At the heart of this high-energy track is Malaika Arora, who returns in full form, owning the screen with her sizzling presence in a neon-lit club setting.

Vocal Powerhouse Trio Lights Up the Soundtrack

Sung by the dynamic trio Jasmine Sandlas, Sachin-Jigar, and Divya Kumar, “Poison Baby” pairs foot-tapping beats with bold lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music video kicks off with Malaika commanding the dance floor, before Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna make a stylish entrance. As the tempo builds, Rashmika joins Malaika for a powerhouse dance-off that fans are already calling “iconic.”