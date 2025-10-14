- Home
Malaika Arora and Rashmika Mandanna turn up the heat in 'Poison Baby', a fiery dance number from 'Thamma'. With electrifying moves and vibrant visuals, the track is already creating a storm online.
Poison Baby
The latest track from Thamma: A Bloody Love Story, titled "Poison Baby" has exploded onto the internet, bringing glamour, beats, and some serious dance moves. At the heart of this high-energy track is Malaika Arora, who returns in full form, owning the screen with her sizzling presence in a neon-lit club setting.
Vocal Powerhouse Trio Lights Up the Soundtrack
Sung by the dynamic trio Jasmine Sandlas, Sachin-Jigar, and Divya Kumar, “Poison Baby” pairs foot-tapping beats with bold lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music video kicks off with Malaika commanding the dance floor, before Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna make a stylish entrance. As the tempo builds, Rashmika joins Malaika for a powerhouse dance-off that fans are already calling “iconic.”
A Surprise Cameo Steals the Show
While the choreography and visuals are winning praise, it’s the blink-and-miss cameo by director Amar Kaushik that has fans buzzing. Known for helming Maddock Films’ horror-comedy hits like Stree and Bhediya, his appearance adds a cheeky Easter egg for loyal fans. Social media is filled with comments like, “Did you catch Amar Kaushik in the club? Genius move!”
Thamma: A Vampire Love Story with Bite
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma marks the fifth entry in Maddock Films’ expanding horror-comedy universe, following Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2. The story follows Ayushmann Khurrana as an unsuspecting man-turned-vampire and Rashmika Mandanna as his conflicted love interest. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the film promises a thrilling mix of blood, laughs, and love.
Diwali 2025 Release Set
Thamma: A Bloody Love Story hits theatres this Diwali on October 21, 2025, and with “Poison Baby” already going viral, expectations for the film are sky-high.