- Home
- Entertainment
- Thamma Box Office Prediction: Will Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's Horror Become a Blockbuster? Read on
Thamma Box Office Prediction: Will Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's Horror Become a Blockbuster? Read on
Thamma, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is a romantic horror-comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Thamma Box Office Prediction
Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is the first time the actors will appear together. The film is produced by Maddock flicks, which is known for its horror-comedy flicks.
Thamma Box Office Prediction
Aditya Sarpotar directs the film, which is being produced by Amar Kaushik, who has previously directed blockbusters such as Stree and Bhediya. Thamma will add a spice of terror and romance.
Thamma Box Office Prediction
The movie will be released on Diwali 2025, October 21st. Its plot portrays the conflict between an average guy and supernatural powers in a comical light. In the film, Ayushmann plays Betaal, a vampire-like monster from Indian legend.
Thamma Box Office Prediction
Thamma is considered a component of Maddock Films' expanding horror-comedy franchise. This world starts with the 2018 blockbuster film Stree. Bhediya, Munjya, and the recently released Stree 2 all contributed to the overall power of this world. Thamma is about to add a new chapter to it.
Thamma Box Office Prediction
Producer Dinesh Vijan stated that the popularity of Stree prompted him to develop this realm. He replied, "Someone once instructed me to 'create your own box'. It remained with me. When 'Stree' went off, I began to view it inthat way. The cosmos was correctly built by 'Stree,' and we now have worlds, planets, rules, and surprises that all relate.
Thamma Box Office Prediction
Dinesh Vijan claims that Thamma's narrative is totally based on Indian folklore. He stated, "The legend of Thamma is genuinely Indian source material." We frequently look at Western conceptions, yet many of these ideas are ours, predating anything the West has revealed.
Thamma Box Office Prediction
Stree 2, Bollywood's largest horror-comedy launch ever, earned almost Rs 64.8 crore on its first day. Following this, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 debuted with Rs 36.6 crore, followed by Golmaal Again with Rs 30.14 crore, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Rs 14.11 crore, and Bhediya with Rs 7.48 crore.
Thamma Box Office Prediction
Thamma is now slated to open for more than Rs 13 crore. If this happens, Bhediya would drop out of the top five. According to rumours, the film's outstanding substance and actors may even outperform Bhool Bhulaiya 2.