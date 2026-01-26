Fans eagerly await Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, stalled by controversies and delayed release. Now, a positive update on the film’s launch has surfaced, bringing relief and excitement to fans after its January 9 debut.

The release path of South superstar Thalapathy Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, has not been cleared yet. According to reports, Vijay's film is facing a lot of difficulties in getting approval from the CBFC. The film was supposed to be released in theaters on January 9, but it is still stuck for release because it did not get a certificate from the CBFC at the last moment. Meanwhile, fresh information about the film has emerged. It is being said that the film may be released soon.

When will Vijay's Jana Nayagan be released

According to the latest information about Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan, it is currently stuck. Meanwhile, it is being reported that the Madras High Court will deliver its verdict in this matter on January 27. It is said that the Madras High Court will rule on the appeals filed by the CBFC, challenging the order of a single bench judge which had directed the bureau to immediately issue a UA certificate to Vijay's film Jana Nayagan. Let us inform you that the High Court had heard the arguments of both the CBFC and the producer on January 20 and had reserved its verdict. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the verdict on the film will now be announced on Tuesday. After this, a decision on its release date can be taken. It is being said that just before the film's release, the CBFC delayed issuing the certificate, which led to it getting embroiled in controversies. After this, the makers and KVN Productions approached the court. The production house had stated in its complaint that the board had said that a UA certificate would be given after some cuts and changes. Changes were made to the film as per the board's instructions, but the certificate was still not issued. Let us tell you that Vijay's fans have been waiting for the release of this film for a long time.

About the film Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is a Tamil-language political action thriller film. The film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, along with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narayan, and Priyamani. It is being reported that this is a remake of the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. Let us inform you that after this film, Vijay will quit acting and focus entirely on politics.