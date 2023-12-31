Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Thalapathy 68 first look: Vijay to play double role in upcoming film titled, 'The Greatest of All Time'

    'The Greatest of All Time' is directed by Venkat Prabhu and is his first collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay. Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu are among the ensemble cast members. 

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 6:42 PM IST

    The much-anticipated first look at Vijay's Thalapathy 68 is finally here. The film's makers released the film's first look on their social media pages on Sunday, showing Vijay in a dual role. The title of the film, 'The Greatest of All Time', was also revealed on the first look poster. and stars Vijay in a dual role, with a younger version enjoying a fist bump with the older version. 

    The poster

    In the poster, both are dressed in uniform, with a fighter plane over them. A parachute can also be seen lying behind. The graphic also includes the statement, "Light can devour darkness, but darkness cannot consume light."

    About 'The Greatest of All Time'

    'The Greatest of All Time' is directed by Venkat Prabhu and is his first collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay. Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu are among the ensemble cast members. 

    Vijay plays a dual character in the film, one as a 19-year-old and another as a 19-year-old. In September of this year, the actor traveled to Los Angeles to receive a 3D scan of his physique for the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the film's music, while Siddhartha Nuni will direct it. Raju Sundaram was hired to choreograph a song for the film, which began filming in October of this year.

