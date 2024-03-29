Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Thalaivar 171: Rajinikanth's first look dazzles with bling; fans speculate rolex connection

    Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has delighted fans with the release of the first look poster for the upcoming film 'Thalaivar 171' featuring superstar Rajinikanth. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

    Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has created a buzz among fans with the unveiling of the first look poster for his highly anticipated film, 'Thalaivar 171' starring the legendary Rajinikanth. In this exciting collaboration, Rajinikanth's appearance in the poster has ignited curiosity and speculation among fans. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj added to the excitement by announcing the reveal of the film's title on April 22, along with the poster. The inclusion of the watches in the poster has led fans to speculate about a potential Rolex crossover in 'Thalaivar 171' further fueled by comments from enthusiastic fans on social media.

    The poster

    The poster features a bearded Rajinikanth sporting a rugged shirt, paired with sunglasses that add to his charismatic aura. However, what caught the attention of fans were the 'handcuffs' adorning his wrists, made entirely of watches. This blingy element has led to speculation about a possible connection to Lokesh's cinematic universe, particularly the character Rolex, played by Suriya.

    Also read: 'Crew' review: Is Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu-starrer film worth watching?

    About 'Thalaivar 171'

    Despite the theories, Lokesh has previously clarified that 'Thalaivar 171' will stand as a standalone project and will not be part of his larger cinematic universe. This announcement aims to put to rest any speculations about crossovers between characters from Lokesh's previous works and Rajinikanth's upcoming film.

    Lokesh Kanagaraj, while promoting his previous film 'Fight Club', revealed that 'Thalaivar 171' is an action thriller. He expressed his plans to finalize the script within two to three months, with filming scheduled to begin in April. Additionally, Lokesh shared insights into Rajinikanth's involvement in the project, highlighting the superstar's keen interest in the film's progress and his enthusiasm for returning to intense action sequences.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2024, 11:29 AM IST
