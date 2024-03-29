Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Crew' review: Is Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu-starrer film worth watching?

    The film 'Crew' was released on March 29, 2024, and is a mix of fun, and struggles but can also get too stretched at times which might barely hold your interest.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 9:48 AM IST

    Director Rhea Kapoor has brought three spectacular ladies, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu on board and made a film that includes fun, and laughter and into the world of what ladies go through and handle their lives. Now before you go to watch it in theatres, read to know if the film is actually worth spending your money. 

    Premise

    In the film 'Crew', Geeta (Tabu), Jasmine (Kareena Kapoor Khan), and Divya (Kriti Sanon) work as an air hostess at Kohinoor Airlines. The airline falls into significant debt under its flashy owner Vijay Walia (Saswata Chatterjee), who has all the money for his lavish lifestyle. However, he does not have enough money to pay his employees. 

    It is a difficult scenario when the owners do not pay salary for months and you have additional responsibilities that many people do not comprehend. What do you do when you're fully under pressure, and how do you get through the financial crisis? You may say that there are too many questions. But I am confident that once you have gone through this difficult period in your life, you will comprehend it better.

    Can you watch it with your parents?

    You can term 'Crew' as a 'feminist film' as it has times when men are made fun of. It also has brief discussions about libido, orgasms, G-spots, singlehood, and boyfriends which may uncomfortable you with your parents around. 

    Conclusion

    'Crew' is said to be a heist comedy and while the film contains numerous exciting robbery scenes, its comedy factor is nearly nonexistent. Most jokes do not land. By the second half, you are already trapped in monotony, hoping for a miracle to occur that will change the path of the plot. But sadly, nothing like that happens. Even actors like Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, who have made a name for themselves through their immaculate comic timing could not save the film. 

    Rating: 3 stars

