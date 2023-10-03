Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thalaivar 170: Malayalam actress Manju Warrier joins the cast of Rajanikanth starrer

    amil Superstar Rajanikanth is all set to start shooting his upcoming movie, tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 170'.  Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan have joined the cast to play the female lead

    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

    Tamil Superstar Rajanikanth is all set to start shooting his upcoming movie, tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 170'. The makers of the film announced the cast and crew on October 1. Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan have joined the cast to play the female lead. The movie is directed by TJ Gananavel. The movie is produced by Lyca Productions.

    On October 2, Lyca Productions announced that Manju Warrier had been roped in to play pivotal roles in the film.

    Lyca Productions shared a photo of her with her name.

     

    Meanwhile, the actor will work with Lokesh Kanagaraj on another film, "Thalaivar 171." The Sun Pictures official Twitter account tweeted the announcement on September 11. Lokesh is currently wrapping up the post-production of 'Leo'. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for Thalaivar 171. The makers are expected to make further announcements about the crew shortly.

    Rajinikanth recently appeared in the movie Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film was released on August 10. The movie broke box office records, taking in more than Rs 500 crore globally and over Rs 200 crore in India. With a Day 1 gross of Rs 44.50 crore, it was the greatest opening in Tamil cinema this year. In addition to its strong showing in Tamil Nadu, the movie also did well in Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The movie brought in Rs 1.60 crore on Day 23 across all languages. The movie has generated a total domestic revenue of Rs 329.83 crore.

    Produced by Kalanithi Maran, Jailer also stars Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Mirna Menon, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, Ramya Krishna, and Tamannaah Bhatia in important roles.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
