Traveler’s guide: 7 most scenic road trips in India you can’t miss

Read Full Article

1. Manali to Leh – A Ride Through the Clouds



Distance: 470 km

Best Time to Visit: June to September

This one is a dream for every road tripper. The Manali-Leh Highway is an adventure of a lifetime, taking you through some of the highest motorable passes in the world. Picture yourself driving past snow-capped peaks, winding roads, and deep valleys, with the fresh mountain air filling your lungs. Stop at Sarchu for a surreal night under the stars or take a moment to marvel at the azure blue Pangong Lake. Every turn on this route is a postcard moment.

2. Mumbai to Goa – The Ultimate Coastal Escape



Distance: 600 km

Best Time to Visit: October to March

If you love ocean views, swaying palm trees, and the thrill of an open highway, this one’s for you. The Mumbai-Goa route is a mix of adventure and relaxation, offering scenic beauty along the Konkan coast. Whether you take the faster Pune Expressway or the winding NH66 with its charming coastal villages, this trip is about the journey as much as the destination. Stop for Malvani seafood along the way—you won’t regret it.

3. Chennai to Pondicherry – The Picture-Perfect Drive



Distance: 160 km

Best Time to Visit: November to February

Short, sweet, and stunning—this road trip along the East Coast Road (ECR) is straight out of a travel movie. Imagine driving alongside the Bay of Bengal, with golden sands and crashing waves as your constant companions. Stop at Mahabalipuram’s ancient rock temples, take a dip at the hidden beaches, and finally, unwind in Pondicherry with a cup of coffee at a French-style café. It’s a journey meant for soul-searchers and sunset lovers.

4. Delhi to Spiti Valley – The Call of the Wild



Distance: 750 km

Best Time to Visit: June to October

This isn’t just a road trip; it’s a test of endurance, thrill, and pure awe. The route to Spiti Valley takes you through some of India’s most remote and breathtaking landscapes—high-altitude deserts, frozen rivers, and ancient monasteries that seem untouched by time. The terrain is rugged, the roads are challenging, but the views are absolutely worth it. If you’re an offbeat traveler looking for raw adventure, this one should be on your bucket list.

5. Bangalore to Coorg – The Coffee Lover’s Paradise



Distance: 250 km

Best Time to Visit: October to March

Need a break from city life? A road trip from Bangalore to Coorg is pure therapy for the soul. The drive takes you through misty hills, lush coffee plantations, and scenic waterfalls. As you enter Coorg, the fresh aroma of coffee beans and spices welcomes you. Stop for a walk through Dubare Elephant Camp, explore the scenic Abbey Falls, or simply sip on a hot cup of Coorg’s famous filter coffee.



6. Ahmedabad to Kutch – Into the Great White Nothingness



Distance: 400 km

Best Time to Visit: November to February

This road trip is an artist’s dream—from the colorful chaos of Ahmedabad to the stark white beauty of the Rann of Kutch. The further you drive, the landscape transforms into an endless stretch of white salt desert, creating a surreal, otherworldly experience. If you plan your trip during the Rann Utsav, you’ll get to witness traditional Gujarati culture at its best, with folk music, dance, and handcrafted treasures.

7. Guwahati to Tawang – Northeast’s Best-Kept Secret



Distance: 520 km

Best Time to Visit: March to May, September to November

The road from Guwahati to Tawang is one of India’s most underrated yet stunning road trips. As you navigate through dense forests, rolling hills, and snow-covered passes, you’ll witness a side of India that feels untouched and serene. The highlight is Sela Pass, perched at 13,700 feet, where the views will leave you breathless literally and figuratively. The journey is as thrilling as the destination itself.



India is a road-tripper’s paradise whether you crave the thrill of the mountains, the peace of the beaches, or the charm of the countryside, there’s a journey waiting for you. So, fuel up, grab your travel playlist, and hit the road because the best stories are written on the way.



Latest Videos