    Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya FIRST review: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor starrer is 'complete entertainment'

    Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput starrer movie opens to decent numbers. This is how the movie fared in the hearts of audiences

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 9:50 AM IST

    Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer movie released today. The movie opened to decent numbers in spite of releasing on a weekday. One of the film's most captivating elements is the character portrayed by Kriti Sanon, who embodies a robot. This unconventional role has piqued the curiosity of fans, who are eagerly anticipating how Kriti will breathe life into this distinctive character on the silver screen. Paired with Kriti's robotic persona, Shahid Kapoor takes on the role of a human captivated by her. Their contrasting characters set the stage for a compelling love story that is sure to resonate with audiences and evoke a range of emotions.

    Twitter Reviews of the film

    Mira Rajput helmed husband Shahid Kapoor's movie as a laughter riot. 

    Casting director Mukesh Chhabra calls movie 'Entertainment overload'.

