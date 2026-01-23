This week’s OTT lineup brings something for every viewer. From romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein to sci-fi epic Space Gen: Chandrayaan, Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Hotstar, and Aha serve thrilling new releases.

Streaming fans have a packed week ahead as top OTT platforms in India roll out a mix of films and series across genres. From romantic dramas to high-octane thrillers and sci-fi epics, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a closer look at the releases making waves this week.

Movies to Stream

Tere Ishk Mein (Netflix, Jan 23) – A romantic drama featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, promising heartfelt storytelling and memorable performances.

Mastiii 4 (ZEE5, Jan 23) – Comedy fans are in for a treat with Vivek Oberoi and Riteish Deshmukh in this laugh-packed entertainer.

Cheekatilo (Amazon Prime Video, Jan 23) – Telugu crime thriller starring Sobhita Dhulipala, perfect for suspense lovers.

Sirai (ZEE5, Jan 23) – A gripping Tamil courtroom drama that explores justice, power, and emotions.

Mario (Aha, Jan 23) – Action-comedy drama combining thrills and humor for regional cinema enthusiasts.

Mark (JioHotstar, Jan 23) – High-octane Kannada thriller that promises edge-of-the-seat excitement.

Space Gen: Chandrayaan (JioHotstar, Jan 23) – Sci-fi drama inspired by ISRO’s space journey, blending science and storytelling.

Series You Can’t Miss

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (JioHotstar) – Fantasy drama set in the Game of Thrones universe, perfect for fans of epic sagas.

Drops of God Season 2 (Apple TV+, Jan 21) – Wine-centric drama returning for its second season, blending romance and intrigue.

Finding Her Edge (Netflix, Jan 22) – Teen romance series exploring love, friendship, and self-discovery.

Gimbap and Onigiri (Netflix, Jan 21) – Heartwarming romantic drama to warm your weekend.

Gustaakh Ishq (JioHotstar, Jan 24) – Poetic Hindi drama highlighting love, emotions, and nuanced storytelling.

With this week’s OTT lineup, viewers have a mix of romance, thrillers, comedy, sci-fi, and drama ready to stream at their fingertips. Whether you’re looking for high-stakes action or heartfelt narratives, these releases ensure there’s something for every mood.