Mithra Mandali X Review: A group of friends accidentally get involved in a crazy scenario involving a fiery politician and his rebellious daughter, resulting in a sequence of hilarious love and folly-fueled incidents.

Mithra Mandali, written and directed by Vijayendar S, was released on October 16, 2025. The film stars Priyadarshi, Rag Mayur, Prasad Behara, and Vishnu Oi as four middle-class friends navigating life with little means while attempting to make the most of their friendship.

Niharika NM plays a determined boxing prospect, while Vennela Kishore portrays a kind police officer. VTV Ganesh plays a tough-talking local politician, while Satya plays a mystery law enforcement officer. Bunny Vas presents the picture under his new production company, BV Works, with Kalyan Manthina, Bhanu Pratapa, and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala producing, and Somaraju Penmatsa co-producing.

The film follows a group of friends who become unwittingly engaged in a volatile scenario involving a fiery politician and his wayward daughter, resulting in a sequence of amusing incidents fuelled by love and foolishness.

Mithra Mandali: Audience Reactions

Following the publication, social media services, particularly X (previously Twitter), started to collect early audience impressions. These initial reactions give insight into how viewers are reacting. Some of the earliest reactions are summarised here.

Mithra Mandali: Cast and Crew

Siddharth SJ handled the film's cinematography, while Peekay edited it. The soundtrack is ascribed to RR Dhruvan, while Gandhi Nadikudikar directed the visual direction and Shilpa Tanguturu created the costumes. Rajeev Kumar Rama oversaw executive production, while Satya Sivakumar Kocherla handled production control. Gowri Shanker completed the sound mixing, while Karthikeyan Rohini edited the trailer. Housefull manages the digital marketing, while Aditya Music owns the audio rights.

As screenings continue today and tomorrow, more specific audience comments and box office updates are expected. Mithra Mandali is now gaining notice for its hilarious take on friendship, love, and the unforeseen disasters that ensue.