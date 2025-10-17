Dude Twitter Review: Mythri Movie Makers produced this film, which is Keerthiswaran's directorial debut and the studio's second Tamil production. The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the key roles.

Dude is a Tamil romantic action comedy written and directed by Keerthiswaran, was released in theatres worldwide on October 17, 2025. The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the key roles, with Neha Shetty, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dravid Selvam playing supporting parts.

Mythri Movie Makers produced this film, which is Keerthiswaran's directorial debut and the studio's second Tamil production.

Following the release, many fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their thoughts. These quick and spontaneous posts provide an early indication of how viewers are reacting to the plot, characters, and performances. While not formal evaluations, they do provide a sample of crowd mood from the early concerts. A few of these replies are featured here.

Dude: Storyline

Dude focuses on Agan and Kural, two people who have had a lifelong relationship. As they approach a new stage of life, unexpected circumstances test their perceptions of themselves and the world around them. The novel delves on themes of development, decision-making, and change, following the duo as they face personal and emotional challenges.

Dude: Cast and Crew

The film's technical crew consists of several industry specialists. Sai Abhyankkar created the soundtrack, Niketh Bommi shot the cinematography, and Barath Vikraman did the editing. Yannick Ben and Dinesh Subbarayan choreograph the action scenes, and Vivek, Paal Dabba, Adesh Krishna, and Semvii write the lyrics for the songs. Poornima Ramaswamy designed the costumes, P.L. Subenthar was the art director, and Anusha Viswanathan choreographed. Ramkumar Sundaram oversaw the VFX, Mango Post handled the DI and post-production, and Suresh Ravi did the colour grading.

With Dude now in theatres, industry analysts are watching how moviegoers react to the performances of Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, and the ensemble cast. Early social media reactions serve as a preliminary indicator for more in-depth evaluations and box-office statistics.