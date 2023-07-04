Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ananya Panday about her childhood bestie Suhana Khan, relationship post Bollywood careers; JEALOUSY or LOVE?

    Ananya Panday rose to fame with her dazzling debut in "Student Of The Year 2" back in 2019. Recently, this enigmatic actress opened up about the delicate balance between healthy competition and her cherished friendship with Suhana Khan. In a captivating interview that resonated deeply with her fervent admirers, Panday fearlessly shared her perspective, proclaiming that she doesn't succumb to insecurity but rather embraces the vigor of healthy competition. For her, it serves as a potent catalyst that fuels her motivation and propels her to push harder, reaching for the stars. She believes that the infusion of new talent in the industry brings inspiration and provides valuable opportunities to learn from others' exceptional work.

    Beyond her professional journey, Ananya Panday captivates attention for her endearing bond with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. Recently, she expressed her profound admiration for the teaser of "The Archies," marking the remarkable Bollywood debut of Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. With utmost sincerity, Ananya praised Suhana's confidence and talent, eagerly anticipating a great performance.

    Ananya Panday with her charm and talent, continues to captivate hearts. Her journey serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring artists, emphasizing the importance of healthy competition and the unwavering support that blossoms from cherished friendships. As she traverses the labyrinthine path of showbiz, Ananya’s unwavering determination and passion ensure that her star will shine ever brighter, leaving an indelible mark on the tapestry of Bollywood excellence.

    While her recent film "Liger," featuring Vijay Deverakonda, garnered mixed reviews and faced box office challenges, and safe to say it tanked, Ananya Panday remains undeterred. She has an exciting lineup of projects on the horizon, including the much-anticipated "Dream Girl 2" alongside the versatile Ayushmann Khurrana, and "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," a cinematic venture that unites her with the talented Siddhanth Chaturvedi with whom she was seen in Geheraiyaa and the captivating Adarsh Gourav.

     

