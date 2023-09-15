Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Don't need to move to another country': Priyanka Chopra fans slam Deepika Padukone for controversial quote

    The internet is currently mixed and divided over Deepika Padukone's quote from an earlier interview. Some social media users and netizens think it is an indirect potshot and a dig at Priyanka Chopra, while the other section does not agree.

    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 2:57 PM IST

    After championing South cinema and Bollywood, Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut in 2017 with globally eminent action-superstar Vin Diesel-starrer XXX- Return of Xander Cage. While Priyanka Chopra was already featuring in Quantico by then, her Hollywood film debut, Baywatch, came a few months later in the same year. Netizens quickly compared the two actresses based on their public appearances on foreign turf. A quote posted by one of the fan accounts of Jawan actress Deepika has now gone viral on Reddit and sparked a debate about whether Deepika was dating a dig at Priyanka in the now VIRAL post thread.

    As per the post, Deepika said, "I have global ambitions, but much of it is being beyond a movie star. There is a lot I want to do globally as an individual. I find it fascinating and strange at the same time to think that we were almost apologetic about who we are and where we came from. We have always overcompensated because of this. I do not just feel the need to move to another country or speak the way they speak to be accepted. Has the journey taken longer? Yes. But I sleep better knowing I am in my culture. I did it on my own terms."

    The quote was posted on the microblogging site with the caption, "Is this supposed to be another dig at Priyanka?" This question has now divided the internet. One person wrote, "PC is the only relevant Bolly star in Holly right now. So, subconsciously, it seems to be dig as they move into another country. Also, speak the way they speak is so specific and direct. Lol." Another added, "This is sad PC has only ever had good things to say about her." "There are certain comments saying you are pitting women against each other. But sigh. It does seem like a dig at PC," one person commented.

