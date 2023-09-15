Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone finally addresses questions related to 'fees' for an extended cameo in Jawan

    Deepika Padukone did not charge anything for special appearances in Ranveer Singh's 83 and Cirkus. Fans are in awe of her brilliant performances in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. In the latest interview, Deepika Padukone finally addresses questions related to remuneration and fees for Jawan.

    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 4:08 PM IST

    Deepika Padukone recently made an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. However, she did not charge even a single rupee for it. Contrary to the reports that Deepika is paid Rs 15 crore for the Atlee directorial, the actress has now revealed that she does not charge any money for cameos. Deepika, who previously made a small cameo in Ranveer Singh's 83 and Cirkus, shared that she did not charge anything for those films.

    ALSO READ: 'Don't need to move to another country': Priyanka Chopra fans slam Deepika Padukone for controversial quote

    In her new interview with The Week, Deepika said, "I wanted to be a part of 83 because I wanted it to be an ode to women who stand behind their glory. I watched my mother do it. It was my homage to wives who make constant sacrifices to support the careers of their husbands'. Other than that, any special appearance for Shah Rukh Khan, I am there. Same with Rohit Shetty."

    Deepika further opened up about her relationship with Shah Rukh Khan and shared, "We are the lucky charm of each other. But honestly, we are beyond lucky. We have a sense of ownership over each other."

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has several projects in her pipeline. She will play the lead role in Fighter and share the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She is also working on her much-awaited Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas. Besides this, she also has the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.

    It should be noted that Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan-directed Om Shanti Om. Om Shanti Om, the film, has emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year.

    ALSO READ: 'No, stop': Nick Jonas publically slams a fan who threw harmful object onstage at concert

