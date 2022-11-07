Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil star Vishal turns 'good samaritan' by getting 11 underprivileged couples married in Chennai-reports

    Vishal said his responsibilities towards the couple would not end even after marriage. A wedding ceremony was held for 11 underprivileged couples on November 6 in Mathur, Chennai, on behalf of the Vishal People’s Welfare Movement of Thiruvallur District. 

    Tamil star Vishal turns 'good samaritan' by getting 11 underprivileged couples married in Chennai-reports RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 4:39 PM IST

    Apart from his acting roles, Tamil actor Vishal is well-known for his humanitarian and charity endeavours. The Vishal Makkal Nala Iyakkam movement, which represents his people, frequently hosts philanthropic events.

    On November 6 at Mathur, Chennai, a wedding ceremony was organised for 11 underprivileged couples on behalf of the Vishal People's Welfare Movement of Thiruvallur District. Vishal took part in the celebration and gave each pair a complimentary talisman. Vishal gave the bride and groom a collection of 51 gifts.

    Also Read: Gigi Hadid quits Twitter after Elon Musk takes over; read her post

    These couples were in love with each other, but their families were too underprivileged to afford a wedding, so Vishal took it upon himself to get them married on a grand occasion. In talks with reporters present on occasion, Vishal expressed his happiness in being able to marry off the couples.

    He also said that his responsibilities towards the couple will not end even after the marriage. He said he will make sure they are taken care of and even declared to take on the expense of the education of their children.

     

    “I will organize these free marriages in other districts on behalf of my movement. My happiness is the happiness of the underprivileged. My younger sister from the fishing community asked me to study at a big college. I begged for a seat in a college for that younger sister and got it," he said, adding that after six months, the girl informed him that she had confirmed the first position in her exams.

    Also Read: Guess what Alia Bhatt's daughter's name? Actress once revealed-read on

    He also discussed the three years of construction on the union building for actors. It would be finished shortly, he promised. All of Vishal's fan groups were combined into the benevolent Vishal Makkal Nala Iyakkam in 2018, which was perceived as a move toward electoral politics.
     

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2022, 4:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Britney Spears reveals she suffering from incurable nerve damage says dancing helps to reduce pain drb

    Britney Spears reveals she’s suffering from incurable nerve damage; says dancing helps to reduce pain

    Gigi Hadid quits Twitter after Elon Musk takes over: Reports RBA

    Gigi Hadid quits Twitter after Elon Musk takes over; read her post

    Did you know Quentin Tarantino's film Kill Bill was inspired by one of Kamal Haasan's films? Read details RBA

    Did you know Quentin Tarantino's film Kill Bill was inspired by one of Kamal Haasan's films? Read details

    Box Office Report Phone Bhoot records a jump in collection beats Kantara in Sunday collection drb

    Box Office Report: ‘Phone Bhoot’ records a jump in collection; beats ‘Kantara’ in Sunday collection

    Adipurush and Kuttey, two T Series films get new release dates drb

    ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Kuttey’, two T-Series films get new release dates

    Recent Stories

    Congress does not care for people's sentiments: CM Yogi Adityanath in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh AJR

    Congress does not care for people's sentiments: CM Yogi Adityanath in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan: Will go down as one of the most remembered shots - Ricky Ponting on Virat Kohli straight six to Haris Rauf-ayh

    T20 World Cup: 'Will go down as one of the most remembered shots' - Ponting on Kohli's straight six to Rauf

    Surat diamond baron takes employees on 14-day all-inclusive vacation to Rishikesh gcw

    Surat diamond baron takes employees on 14-day all-inclusive vacation to Rishikesh

    Volvo EX90 electric SUV teased ahead of November 9 debut know all about it watch gcw

    Volvo EX90 electric SUV teased ahead of November 9 debut; know all about it

    Bengaluru Hindu Janajagruti Samiti ask police to revoke permission for Vir Das' show - adt

    Bengaluru: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti ask police to revoke permission for Vir Das' show

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon