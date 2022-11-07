Tamil star Vishal turns 'good samaritan' by getting 11 underprivileged couples married in Chennai-reports

Vishal said his responsibilities towards the couple would not end even after marriage. A wedding ceremony was held for 11 underprivileged couples on November 6 in Mathur, Chennai, on behalf of the Vishal People’s Welfare Movement of Thiruvallur District.

Apart from his acting roles, Tamil actor Vishal is well-known for his humanitarian and charity endeavours. The Vishal Makkal Nala Iyakkam movement, which represents his people, frequently hosts philanthropic events.

On November 6 at Mathur, Chennai, a wedding ceremony was organised for 11 underprivileged couples on behalf of the Vishal People's Welfare Movement of Thiruvallur District. Vishal took part in the celebration and gave each pair a complimentary talisman. Vishal gave the bride and groom a collection of 51 gifts.

These couples were in love with each other, but their families were too underprivileged to afford a wedding, so Vishal took it upon himself to get them married on a grand occasion. In talks with reporters present on occasion, Vishal expressed his happiness in being able to marry off the couples.

He also said that his responsibilities towards the couple will not end even after the marriage. He said he will make sure they are taken care of and even declared to take on the expense of the education of their children.

“I will organize these free marriages in other districts on behalf of my movement. My happiness is the happiness of the underprivileged. My younger sister from the fishing community asked me to study at a big college. I begged for a seat in a college for that younger sister and got it," he said, adding that after six months, the girl informed him that she had confirmed the first position in her exams.

He also discussed the three years of construction on the union building for actors. It would be finished shortly, he promised. All of Vishal's fan groups were combined into the benevolent Vishal Makkal Nala Iyakkam in 2018, which was perceived as a move toward electoral politics.

