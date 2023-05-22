Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil actress Keerthy Suresh breaks silence on her 'wedding' rumours; says THIS

    Keerthy Suresh recently addressed reports about her alleged upcoming wedding. She is currently also getting rumoured to be marrying a Dubai-based businessman.

    Tamil actress Keerthy Suresh breaks silence on her 'wedding' rumours; says THIS vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 22, 2023, 8:44 PM IST

    Actress Keerthy Suresh was in the headlines for her outstanding acting skills in the hit film Dasara directed by Srikanth Odela.

    Now, reports regarding Keerthy's marriage to a real estate businessman Farhan went viral after their photo surfaced on social media. Rumour mills suggest that the wedding is on the cards. There are assumptions that both have been dating each other for a long time.

    ALSO READ: Is South actress Keerthy Suresh set to marry? know details

    Reports about Keerthy's personal life had surfaced some time back as well. According to a report published in a renowned entertainment portal, the actress was in a relationship with one of her school friends.

    In a new update today, the actress took to her official Twitter handle on Monday. She finally addressed her apparent marriage and relationship rumours. The actress clarified that there is no truth in half-baked stories and presumptions by media mills. She added that she would disclose details about her 'mystery man' whenever she feels like doing so.

    Reacting to one such news report about her relationship rumours with Dubai-based businessman Farhan, Keerthy wrote on Twitter, "Hahaha!! You did not have to pull my dear friend. This time! I will reveal the actual mystery man whenever I have to. Take a chill pill until then! PS: Not once got it right."

    Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh looks forward to her upcoming film Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj. Touted to be a political thriller, Maamannan stars Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Keerthy in crucial roles. Produced by Red Giant Movies, this film will get released on June 29. Netflix has bagged the online streaming rights to this film. After its theatrical release, it will stream on the OTT platform in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

    The actress also has Bholaa Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh, in her kitty. She will play the role of Chiranjeevi's sister in this film which revolves around the story of a brother who is after the criminals who have harmed his sister.

    ALSO READ: Mia Khalifa Latest Photos: Fashion influencer exudes seduction in sizzling outfits

    Last Updated May 22, 2023, 8:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Ram Charan, Korean Ambassador dance on 'Naatu Naatu' at G20 meeting in Srinagar

    Watch: Ram Charan, Korean Ambassador dance on 'Naatu Naatu' at G20 meeting in Srinagar

    Who was Aditya Singh Rajput? Indian television actor found dead in bathroom vma

    Who was Aditya Singh Rajput? Indian television actor found dead in bathroom

    Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khans on-screen chemistry looks charming in 'Tere Vaaste' MSW

    Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's on-screen chemistry looks charming in 'Tere Vaaste'

    Shah Rukh Khan's sweet post on daughter Suhana's birthday redefines father-daughter goals vma

    Shah Rukh Khan's sweet post on daughter Suhana's birthday redefines father-daughter goals

    Parineeti Chopra gives insight into her 'love story' with fiance Raghav Chadha vma

    Parineeti Chopra gives insight into her 'love story' with fiance Raghav Chadha

    Recent Stories

    Ameesha Patel SEXY photos: Actress flaunts her cleavage in BOLD backless bikini vma

    Ameesha Patel SEXY photos: Actress flaunts her cleavage in BOLD backless bikini

    Delhi services row Congress to support AAP against Centre ordinance gcw

    Delhi services row: Congress to support AAP against Centre's ordinance

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar meets his school teacher during Kerala visit

    'Cannot receive greater Gurudakshina than this...' Vice President Dhankar's school teacher in Kerala

    SHOCKING Over 1 3 lakh Indians died due to extreme weather disasters climate change in 50 years gcw

    SHOCKING! Over 1.3 lakh Indians died due to extreme weather disasters, climate change in 50 years

    Cannes 2023: Mouni Roy oozes glam in mango-coloured ensemble gown vma

    Cannes 2023: Mouni Roy oozes glam in mango-coloured ensemble gown

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon