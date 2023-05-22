Tamil actress Keerthy Suresh breaks silence on her 'wedding' rumours; says THIS

Keerthy Suresh recently addressed reports about her alleged upcoming wedding. She is currently also getting rumoured to be marrying a Dubai-based businessman.

Actress Keerthy Suresh was in the headlines for her outstanding acting skills in the hit film Dasara directed by Srikanth Odela.

Now, reports regarding Keerthy's marriage to a real estate businessman Farhan went viral after their photo surfaced on social media. Rumour mills suggest that the wedding is on the cards. There are assumptions that both have been dating each other for a long time.

Reports about Keerthy's personal life had surfaced some time back as well. According to a report published in a renowned entertainment portal, the actress was in a relationship with one of her school friends.

In a new update today, the actress took to her official Twitter handle on Monday. She finally addressed her apparent marriage and relationship rumours. The actress clarified that there is no truth in half-baked stories and presumptions by media mills. She added that she would disclose details about her 'mystery man' whenever she feels like doing so.

Reacting to one such news report about her relationship rumours with Dubai-based businessman Farhan, Keerthy wrote on Twitter, "Hahaha!! You did not have to pull my dear friend. This time! I will reveal the actual mystery man whenever I have to. Take a chill pill until then! PS: Not once got it right."

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh looks forward to her upcoming film Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj. Touted to be a political thriller, Maamannan stars Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Keerthy in crucial roles. Produced by Red Giant Movies, this film will get released on June 29. Netflix has bagged the online streaming rights to this film. After its theatrical release, it will stream on the OTT platform in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The actress also has Bholaa Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh, in her kitty. She will play the role of Chiranjeevi's sister in this film which revolves around the story of a brother who is after the criminals who have harmed his sister.

