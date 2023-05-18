Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is South actress Keerthy Suresh set to marry? know details

    Reportedly, there are speculations that Keerthy Suresh and real estate businessman Farhan have been dating each other for a long time. After these stories, Keerthy Suresh's marriage rumours are doing rounds in media mills. Know more.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 18, 2023, 5:17 PM IST

    Actress Keerthy Suresh was in the headlines for her impressive acting skills in the hit film Dasara directed by Srikanth Odela. 

    Now, reports regarding Keerthy's marriage to a real estate businessman Farhan went viral after their photo surfaced on social media. Rumour mills suggest that the wedding is on the cards. There are assumptions that both have been dating each other for a long time.

    Reports about Keerthy's personal life had surfaced some time back as well. According to a report published in a renowned entertainment portal, the actress was in a relationship with one of her school friends.

    Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh looks forward to her upcoming film Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj. Touted to be a political thriller, Maamannan stars Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Keerthy in crucial roles. 

    Produced by Red Giant Movies, this film will be released on June 29. Netflix has bagged the online streaming rights to this film. After its theatrical release, it will be streaming on the OTT platform in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

    The actress also has Bholaa Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh, in her kitty. She will play the role of Chiranjeevi's sister in this film which revolves around the story of a brother who is after the criminals who have harmed his sister. 

    Bholaa Shankar is produced by Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments, in association with Creative Commercials. Tamannaah is playing the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi. Bholaa Shankar also stars Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore and Tulasi. This film will be released worldwide on August 11.

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 5:17 PM IST
