    Tamil actor Vishal thanks MIB for taking immediate action against corruption row

    The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting responded to Tamil actor Vishal's allegations of corruption against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Mumbai on Friday(September 29).

    First Published Sep 30, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

    The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting responded to Tamil actor Vishal's allegations of corruption against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Mumbai on Friday(September 29). The ministry described the incident as "extremely unfortunate" and announced that a senior officer has been appointed to Mumbai to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

    Taking to X, MIB wrote, “The issue of corruption in the CBFC brought forth by actor Vishal is extremely unfortunate. The government has zero tolerance for corruption, and the strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved. A senior officer from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has been deputed to Mumbai to conduct an inquiry today itself."

    Later, actor thanked the censor board for taking effective steps against it. " I sincerely thank @MIB_India for taking immediate steps on this important matter pertaining to corruption issue in #CBFC Mumbai. Thank you very much for the necessary action taken and definitely hoping for this to be an example for every government official who intends to or is part of corruption and to take the honest route to serve the nation and not the steps of corruption. I once again thank my Prime Minister @narendramodi and Maharastra CM @mieknathshinde and everyone involved in brining out this initiative immediately. It brings a sense of satisfaction to a common man like me and others that justice will be served to people who are victims of corruption, Jai-Hind.

     

     

    The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reacted to Tamil actor Vishal’s corruption allegation against corruption inside the organisation. The board pointed out that despite the existence of an online certification system and ongoing efforts to impove it, many film producers and applicants still opt to go through intermediaries or agents. This practice undermines the board's goal of eliminating third-party involvement in the certification process.

    The film was released in theatres globally on September 15. The leading actors play both father and son in the film. The theatrical trailer for the film generated enough hype ahead of its release. Adhik Ravichandran's comic action drama, co-written and directed by him, would be released in Telugu (dubbing) on the same day.

     

