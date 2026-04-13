Talat Aziz emotionally remembers Asha Bhosle, recalling their last call where she sang for him. He and Congress leaders Naseem Khan and Bhai Jagtap paid tribute, hailing her as a simple, down-to-earth icon who brought India global fame.

Talat Aziz's Emotional Tribute

Singer-actor Talat Aziz on Monday paid an emotional tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, recalling her warmth and generosity following her demise at the age of 92. Speaking about their last interaction, Aziz said that Bhosle had spoken to him over a WhatsApp call just a week ago and even sang a line despite not feeling well. "She told me to meet her after I returned from Mauritius. Even then, she sang for me... 'aisa sur ka den thi' , it was a blessing," he said.

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Aziz also shared personal memories, noting that Bhosle shared a special relationship with him and his wife, often expressing fondness for home-cooked food and simple moments. "I've seen her from very close, I've even toured with her. Many people have, but she had a very special relationship with me and also with my wife....ye ek bahut bada sadma hai..," added Aziz.

Political Leaders Pay Their Respects

Congress leader Naseem Khan paid his respects to the late singer, calling her one of India's greatest musical icons who brought global recognition to the country. "Asha Tai was a very big singer of our country, who has made India's name proud all over the world... And on behalf of the Congress party and myself, I have come to pay my tributes and to participate in her final farewell.

Recalling his interactions with her during the tenure of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, Khan described Bhosle as "simple, down-to-earth and always smiling" despite her immense fame. "I remember many times when the Vilasrao Deshmukh government was in power, I was a minister, and I met her in many functions. She was a very good human being, simple-natured, always smiling. Even after earning so much fame and respect, she remained very down-to-earth throughout her life," he added.

He also highlighted the timeless quality of her music, saying her songs continue to evoke deep nostalgia and transport listeners to the past. Congress leader Bhai Jagtap also paid tribute to the late singer, "...Sangeet ki duniya ki vo maharani thi...unhone apna khud ka makaam kayam kiya jiski misaal pure vishwa mein bahut kam hai....," he said while paying last tribute to the late singer.

End of an Era in Indian Music

Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92, marking the end of an era in Indian music.

Known for her incredible range and versatility, Asha Bhosle gave Indian cinema countless evergreen songs across many decades. Some of her most loved tracks include 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai,' 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,' 'Mera Kuchh Saaman,' and 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne.' (ANI)