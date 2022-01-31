  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Taiwanese actress Lin Chi-ling announces birth of baby boy, her first child with hubby Akira

    The 47-year-old model-turned-actress posted a photo on Instagram of her baby's hand holding hers and her husband Akira's fingers.

    Taiwanese actress Lin Chi-ling announces birth of baby boy her first child with hubby Akira
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Taiwan, First Published Jan 31, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Actress Lin Chi-ling announced the birth of her first child, a baby boy, on Monday, the eve of the Lunar New Year. The 47-year-old model-turned-actress posted a photo on Instagram of her baby's hand holding hers and her husband Akira's fingers.

    In the post, Lin expressed joy over the birth of her son, saying: Thank you for coming into our family. Finally, finally, a little angel was born into our family. I wish to share my sincere gratefulness and happiness with everyone I love at the beginning of this wonderful year.

    Lin also thanked those who blessed her and encouraged her for so long. Happy new year; I hope everyone stays safe and healthy; always maintain positive hope, love will be right by everyone," the actress added.

    Lin's husband, Akira, also shared the good news on his Instagram, posting the same photograph. Before getting hitched to Akira, Lin was on and off with Taiwanese actor Jerry Yan for several years. On 6 June 2019, Lin announced her marriage to Akira, a member of the Japanese pop band 'Exile'.

    Lin became a popular model in 2004 after featuring in Hong Kong and Mainland Chinese advertisements. From 2004 to 2006, she also served as Taiwan's goodwill ambassador to the Japan Tourism Association.

    Over the years, Lin has also featured in several television roles, including being the host of TVBS-G LA Mode News, TVBS-G Fashion Track, the Golden Melody Awards, and the Top Chinese Music Chart Awards in 2005. The actress also starred as one of the three female leads in the 2010 Fuji TV Japanese TV drama Tsuki no Koibito and famous actor Takuya Kimura.

    Lin's debut movie was a historical epic directed by John Woo titled 'Red Cliff'. She played the role of Xiaoqiao. In 2019, she starred alongside Jay Chou in the action movie 'The Treasure Hunter'. According to reports, Lin has continuously ranked No. 1 on Taiwan's "Highest-earning models" list since 2004, with estimated earnings of NT$160,000,000.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey win Royal Rumble 2022 to set the ball rolling for WrestleMania 38-ayh

    WWE: Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey win Royal Rumble 2022 to set the ball rolling for WrestleMania 38

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer's health improves marginally, still in ICU for observation RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer's health improves marginally, still in ICU for observation

    Kajol tests COVID-19 positive; shares daughter Nysa's picture for positive vibes RCB

    Kajol tests COVID-19 positive; shares daughter Nysa's picture for positive vibes

    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan hugs Shehnaaz Gill, gets emotional remembering Sidharth Shukla (Watch) RCB

    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan hugs Shehnaaz Gill, gets emotional remembering Sidharth Shukla (Watch)

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun gets warm welcome by friends, family; see pictures RCB

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun gets warm welcome by friends, family; see pictures

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi urges MPs to not let politics, polls affect Budget session, quality discussions in House must-dnm

    PM Modi urges MPs to not let politics, polls affect Budget Session, ‘quality discussions in House must’

    India logs 2.09 lakh new Covid cases, Kerala adds 374 backlog deaths - ADT

    India logs 2.09 lakh new Covid cases, Kerala adds 374 backlog deaths

    Will Ranji Trophy 2021-22 be played in a different format-ayh

    Will Ranji Trophy 2021-22 be played in a different format?

    488 convicts facing death sentence across India today; 114 added in 2021 alone

    488 convicts on death row across India today; 114 added in 2021 alone

    Cheslie Kryst dies at 30 Must-know facts about Miss USA 2019 winner

    Cheslie Kryst dies at 30: Must-know facts about Miss USA 2019 winner

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 75): Kiyan Nassiri hat-trick powers ATK Mohun Bagan past SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 75): Kiyan Nassiri's hat-trick powers ATK Mohun Bagan past SC East Bengal

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, aTKMB vs SCEB: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon