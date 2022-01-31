Taiwanese actress Lin Chi-ling announces birth of baby boy, her first child with hubby Akira

The 47-year-old model-turned-actress posted a photo on Instagram of her baby's hand holding hers and her husband Akira's fingers.

Actress Lin Chi-ling announced the birth of her first child, a baby boy, on Monday, the eve of the Lunar New Year. The 47-year-old model-turned-actress posted a photo on Instagram of her baby's hand holding hers and her husband Akira's fingers.

In the post, Lin expressed joy over the birth of her son, saying: Thank you for coming into our family. Finally, finally, a little angel was born into our family. I wish to share my sincere gratefulness and happiness with everyone I love at the beginning of this wonderful year.

Lin also thanked those who blessed her and encouraged her for so long. Happy new year; I hope everyone stays safe and healthy; always maintain positive hope, love will be right by everyone," the actress added.

Lin's husband, Akira, also shared the good news on his Instagram, posting the same photograph. Before getting hitched to Akira, Lin was on and off with Taiwanese actor Jerry Yan for several years. On 6 June 2019, Lin announced her marriage to Akira, a member of the Japanese pop band 'Exile'.

Lin became a popular model in 2004 after featuring in Hong Kong and Mainland Chinese advertisements. From 2004 to 2006, she also served as Taiwan's goodwill ambassador to the Japan Tourism Association.

Over the years, Lin has also featured in several television roles, including being the host of TVBS-G LA Mode News, TVBS-G Fashion Track, the Golden Melody Awards, and the Top Chinese Music Chart Awards in 2005. The actress also starred as one of the three female leads in the 2010 Fuji TV Japanese TV drama Tsuki no Koibito and famous actor Takuya Kimura.

Lin's debut movie was a historical epic directed by John Woo titled 'Red Cliff'. She played the role of Xiaoqiao. In 2019, she starred alongside Jay Chou in the action movie 'The Treasure Hunter'. According to reports, Lin has continuously ranked No. 1 on Taiwan's "Highest-earning models" list since 2004, with estimated earnings of NT$160,000,000.