Tesla Pauses FSD Trial In China But Assures Launch After Regulatory Approval: Retail Sentiment Dips Further

According to a Reuters report, Tesla posted on the social media platform Weibo that all parties are actively advancing the relevant process.

Published: Mar 24, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shares were in the spotlight on Monday morning after the company said it would launch its Full Self-Driving service in China after regulatory approval.

“All parties are actively advancing the relevant process and we will push it to you as soon as it is ready. We are also looking forward to it, please wait patiently,” Tesla said in a post on social media platform Weibo, as reported by Reuters.

As per the report, the company's clarification follows complaints that the limited-time free trial of FSD launched earlier this month has been temporarily paused.

Last week, the company said in a notification on its app that the free trial will run from March 17 to April 16.

Tesla launched FSD features in China in February for use on city streets. The EV-maker said the vehicle will identify traffic lights, allow for automatic lane changes, and more following a software update.

The cabin camera will also monitor whether the driver is paying attention to the road while the features work. However, access to the features was then limited to users who paid RMB64,000 above the vehicle's purchase price.

Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, are optimistic that the technology could eventually enable autonomous driving. Currently, it requires active driver supervision across geographies.

Tesla’s FSD is trained on driving data from the company’s fleet of vehicles on the road in the U.S. In China, however, the software was trained using videos of roads on the internet owing to the country’s restrictions on transferring data to the U.S.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment about Tesla stock dipped further in the ‘bearish’ territory (35/100) while message volume remained ‘high’ over the past 24 hours. 

TSLA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:30 a.m. ET on March 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits TSLA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:30 a.m. ET on March 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Tesla shares traded nearly 4% higher in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock is down 34% this year but has risen by 44% over the past twelve months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

