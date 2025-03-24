IPL 2025, DC vs LSG LIVE updates: Markram dismissed, Vipraj gets 1st breakthrough for DC

7:17 PM IST

Axar Patel: We are going to bowl first. It's the dew factor, we don't want to take any risk, that's why we are bowling first. I have played with Pant before, he knows me and I know him. We know our tricks. I have played a lot for the Capitals, we have a well balanced side. There's dew sometimes, not always. I have been with DC since three years, I have been with the leadership group. I need to work accordingly. Need to think like a leader. Faf du Plessis, Stubbs, Starc and Fraser-McGurk are our four overseas.

Rishabh Pant: I wanted to bowl first but It's a good wicket so we can bat well and put up a good score. I have played for DC all my life, so a lot of emotions there. Preparations have been well, everyone is in the right shape and in the right frame of mind. Markram, Marsh, Pooran and Miller are our four overseas players.