Mar 24, 2025, 7:51 PM IST

IPL 2025, DC vs LSG LIVE updates: Markram dismissed, Vipraj gets 1st breakthrough for DC

IPL 2025 dc vs lsg cricket live score delhi capitals axar patel lucknow super gaints rishabh pant indian premier league scorecard streaming live updates HRD

IPL 2025, DC vs LSG LIVE updates: Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first against Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in Visakhapatnam.

7:46 PM IST

IPL 2025, DC vs LSG LIVE updates: 21 runs conceded by Mitchell Starc!

DC lead pacer Mitchell Starc conceded 20 runs in his 2nd over spell. Starc conceded a six against Aiden Markram before he gave away 14 runs to Australian compatriot Mitchell Marsh. 

Score: DC - 33/0 after 3 overs (Marsh 20, Markram 13)

7:39 PM IST

IPL 2025, DC vs LSG LIVE updates: SIX! Mitchell Marsh hits first maximum

SIX! Mitchell Starc bowls a length ball on middle and leg, and Mitchell Marsh flicks it over deep square leg for a six. He smiles as the ball sails over the boundary.

Score : DC - 7/1 after 1 over (Marsh 6*, Markram 1)

7:29 PM IST

IPL 2025, DC vs LSG LIVE updates: No KL Rahul in DC playing XI

Delhi Capitals' new recruit KL Rahul is not included in the team's opening match of the campaign against Lucknow Super Giants. As per the report, Rahul has been granted two-match leave by DC management as he and his wife, Athiya Shetty, are expecting their first child.

7:17 PM IST

IPL 2025, DC vs LSG LIVE updates: What captains said at the toss?

Axar Patel: We are going to bowl first. It's the dew factor, we don't want to take any risk, that's why we are bowling first. I have played with Pant before, he knows me and I know him. We know our tricks. I have played a lot for the Capitals, we have a well balanced side. There's dew sometimes, not always. I have been with DC since three years, I have been with the leadership group. I need to work accordingly. Need to think like a leader. Faf du Plessis, Stubbs, Starc and Fraser-McGurk are our four overseas.

Rishabh Pant: I wanted to bowl first but It's a good wicket so we can bat well and put up a good score. I have played for DC all my life, so a lot of emotions there. Preparations have been well, everyone is in the right shape and in the right frame of mind. Markram, Marsh, Pooran and Miller are our four overseas players.

7:11 PM IST

IPL 2025, DC vs LSG LIVE updates: Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (C, WK), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Mitchell Marsh, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahbaz Ahmed, Aiden Markram, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi

7:08 PM IST

IPL 2025, DC vs LSG LIVE updates: DC win the toss and opt to bowl first

Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first against Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in Visakhapatnam.

