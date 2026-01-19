Tahir Raj Bhasin is shooting for a Vikram Phadnis film, expressing excitement about exploring a new side of his craft. The movie, also starring Saiyami Kher and Vineet Kumar Singh, is described as a 'clutter-breaking story'. (ANI)

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is currently busy shooting for a film by Vikram Phadnis. According to him, the film is helping him explore a different shade of his craft.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Tahir on a 'Clutter-Breaking' Story

"It's truly rewarding to begin the year immersed in work, and this project with Vikram Phadnis feels particularly special. I'm grateful to be part of a story that steps away from the familiar and asks something new of me as an actor. The material allows me to explore a different shade of my craft while telling a clutter-breaking story, which is always what I look for. I'm looking forward to sharing this journey with the audience," Tahir said in a press note.

Saiyami Kher Calls Role 'Challenging'

Saiyami Kher and Vineet Kumar Singh will also be seen in key roles. Speaking about the project, Saiyami Kher earlier shared, "Couldn't have asked for a better start to 2026. This film came to me at a very special time. The story resonated deeply with me, and I really am very grateful Vikram thought me worthy of this part. It's a challenging role that requires emotional honesty, and I'm grateful to be starting the year with a project that excites me so much as an actor"

This project, produced by Reel Euphoria in association with Knight Sky Movies, recently went on the floors. (ANI)