Allu Arjun won Best Actor at the 70th Filmfare Awards South for 'Pushpa 2'. He received a congratulatory bouquet and note from Mrunal Thakur, which he shared on Instagram, expressing a wish to work with her someday.

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun received warm greetings from actor Mrunal Thakur, following his big win at the 70th Filmfare Awards South. Taking to his Instagram story, Allu Arjun shared a picture of the beautiful flower bouquet sent by the 'Hi Nanna' actor along with a heartfelt congratulatory message.

"SIR, Heartiest congratulations on winning the Best Actor at Filmfare! This honor is well deserved. The dedication, intensity and sheer brilliance you bring to every performance is truly inspiring," Mrunal's note read.

Reacting to the post, Allu Arjun expressed gratitude while also sharing his wish to work with the actress someday. "Thank you so much @mrunalthakur, So sweet of you. Hope to work with you someday," he wrote.

Allu Arjun on His Filmfare Win

Earlier this week, Allu Arjun won the Best Actor Award at the 70th Filmfare Awards South for his performance in Sukumar's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The actor celebrated the feat on Instagram as he shared a glimpse from the ceremony.

"Thank you, Filmfare, for this wonderful honour. It's my absolute pleasure to receive it in a land where I am loved in such a unique way. I'm humbled by everyone's blessings, and I dedicate this award to all my fans for their infinite love," he wrote.

The actor looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, which he accessorised with a few jewellery pieces.

Other Big Wins for 'Pushpa 2'

In other milestones, 'Pushpa 2' won the Best Director (Sukumar), Best Film (Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar), Best Music Director (Devi Sri Prasad), and Best Production Design (Ramakrishna and Monika).

Directed by Sukumar B, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was released in 2024, emerging as a big hit at the box office. A sequel to 2021's 'Pushpa: The Rise', the film featured Allu Arjun in the lead, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh. The team is expected to return for the third instalment of 'Pushpa'.