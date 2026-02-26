Sudipto Sen supports 'Charak: Fair of Faith', a folklore thriller on faith vs superstition. Its trailer is out, and the film, directed by Shieladitya Moulik, is set for a March 6 theatrical release. Sen clarified it's not 'The Kerala Story 2'.

After 'The Kerala Story' and 'Bastar: The Naxal Story', director Sudipto Sen is all set to support another intriguing project, 'Charak: Fair of Faith', which challenges the notions of faith and superstitions. The makers of the upcoming folklore thriller unveiled the trailer on Thursday, exploring the sinister truths of occult activities and blind faith. Backed by Sudipto Sen, the film is set to release theatrically on March 6.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The trailer shows a community preparing for the Charak mela, believing it to be their final hope to fulfil long-pending wishes. However, as the rituals grow more intense and frenzied, the narrative begins questioning the thin line between faith and fanaticism, devotion and destruction. It is set against the backdrop of the sacred fair, a traditional festival which involves deep devotion and dangerous rituals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pen Movies (@penmovies)

Directed by Shieladitya Moulik, 'Charak: Fair of Faith' brings out the superstition and ritualistic extremities prevalent in India's hinterlands.

Sudipto Sen Clarifies Film's Stance, Discusses Censor Process

While talking about the film, producer Sudipto Sen clarified that it has "nothing to do" with 'The Kerala Story 2' or the Bengal elections. "Just yesterday, my film Charak Fair of Faith was cleared by the Censor Board. Ever since 'The Kerala Story', I feel I have become a 'favourite' of the Censor Board. I'm often labelled 'controversial', as if I'm their favourite child. Special care has been taken to ensure that saints and ascetics are not disrespected in the film. We shot Charak at real Charak locations."

He also shared in his statement that initially he was associated with " 'The Kerala Story 2', but when I saw that it also included stories from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, I stepped away because I did not have adequate research on those subjects."

Sen expressed gratitude to CBFC, saying, " After the screening of Charak, the CBFC committee had certain concerns owing to the film's unique subject, and it was referred to a higher review panel. Post the RC screening, the panel approved the film with a few suggested alterations. I am truly grateful to the CBFC and the esteemed members for understanding our perspective and arriving at a harmonious decision. "

"I'm thrilled to bring Charak, a story deeply rooted in the heart and soul of our country to audiences across India and the world. The film reflects the ethos and philosophy of our heartland, striving to deliver a cinematic experience that uplifts humanity and touches the soul," he added.

'Content is King': Pen Studios on 'Charak'

The film is presented by PEN Studios, led by Jayantilal Gada. He said, "Content is the king and it's the need of the hour. Hence, we chose a subject like 'Charak' that is so thought-provoking. The genre of folklore thrillers is new, and the story's combination of mythology and exciting components is so masterfully done that it doesn't just entertain but also leaves you with powerful afterthoughts."

Ensemble Cast and Production Team

The film features a powerful ensemble cast including Anjali Patil, Sahidur Rahaman, Subrat Dutta, Shashi Bhushan, Nalneesh Neel, Shankhadeep, and Shounak Shyamal.

Produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Sipping Tea Cinemas in association with Sudipto Sen Productions, with Rajesh Bhatt acting as associate producer. The film is set to release in theatres on March 6. (ANI)