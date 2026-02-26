The first song 'Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge' from Akshay Kumar's film 'Bhooth Bangla' is out. The peppy track, composed by Pritam, has left fans nostalgic for the 2010s. The film reunites Akshay with director Priyadarshan after 14 years.

The first song from Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Bhooth Bangla has been unveiled, and it has undoubtedly taken his fans back to the 2010s. Akshay took to his Instagram account on Thursday afternoon to share the film's first song "Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge." Along with the video, the actor added a caption that read, "Volume badhaao! Bangle se pehla gaana aa chuka hai... Aur iss gaane ka Bhooth sab pe chadega!" The high-spirited, peppy track sees Akshay in peak entertainer mode, surrounded by quirky characters and ghostly elements. It gives a brief idea of the film's humor-driven story and its mix of comedy and spooky moments. Take a look View this post on Instagram

Song Details and Composition

The music for the song is composed by Pritam, with lyrics written by Kumaar. It is sung by Armaan Malik and Aarvan (Dev Arijit), with a rap section performed by Mellow D. The song carries an upbeat rhythm and playful visuals.

Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar's Reunion

The upcoming horror-comedy marks Priyadarshan's reunion with Akshay Kumar after 14 years. The director-actor duo has delivered several cult favorites over the years, including 'Phir Hera Pheri,' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa,' and 'Bhagam Bhag.' The film's shooting wrapped up in May last year.

Fan Reactions and Nostalgia

Soon after the song was unveiled, fans chimed in in the comment section. Many even mentioned how the song took them back to the "2010 era." "Looks like we're living the 2010 era again Priyadarshan X Akshay," wrote one user. "Now it's time for OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa," wrote another fan. "Yeh wala Akshay bohot miss kar raha tha," added a third fan.

Cast, Crew, and Release Date

Bhooth Bangla features Akshay Kumar alongside Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is being presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. It is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. 'Bhooth Bangla' is scheduled to release in theaters on April 10, 2026.

