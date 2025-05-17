Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, along with her sister, has purchased a new apartment in Goregaon, Mumbai. The luxurious property is reportedly worth 4.33 crore rupees.

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has bought a new property in Mumbai. Reports suggest it's an apartment she purchased with her sister, Shagun Pannu. The property is located in Imperial Heights, a ready-to-move-in residential project. Media reports citing property documents state that the apartment has a carpet area of 1390 sq ft and a built-up area of 1669 sq ft. The actress also gets two car parking spaces.

Price of Taapsee Pannu's New Property

According to reports, Taapsee and Shagun Pannu paid 4.33 crore rupees for the new apartment. The property was registered in May 2025. They paid 21.65 lakh rupees as stamp duty and 30,000 rupees as registration fees.

Location of Imperial Heights Building

Imperial Heights is located in Goregaon West, known as a prime residential and commercial hub between Andheri and Malad. Its seamless connectivity to the Western Highway Link Road, SV Road, and Mumbai's suburban railway network makes it a preferred location for businesspeople, actors, and professionals. It's reported that 47 properties were sold in Imperial Blue between April 2024 and March 2025, totaling transactions worth 168 crore rupees. The current price per square foot in this project is 32,170 rupees.

Taapsee Pannu's Upcoming Films

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in 'Blurr'. Her upcoming films include 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan' and 'Gandhiari', both currently in production.